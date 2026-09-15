DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Commute, connectivity emerge as top office selection criteria for nearly 70 pc firms: CBRE

Commute, connectivity emerge as top office selection criteria for nearly 70 pc firms: CBRE

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:32 PM Sep 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): Commute infrastructure has emerged as a key consideration for companies while selecting office spaces, with nearly 70 per cent of firms prioritising commute and connectivity and about 18 per cent willing to pay a premium for access to public transport, according to CBRE’s 2026 India Office Occupier Survey.

According to the survey, traffic congestion and lengthy commute times emerged as key infrastructure-related challenges for occupiers, with about 18 per cent stating that they would pay a premium for office assets with access to public transport.

Advertisement

While commute times and transit connectivity remain key factors in site selection, the survey noted that corporate occupiers are increasingly assessing urban infrastructure from a broader liveability perspective.

Advertisement

“Beyond transit, as many as 50% of the occupiers identified poor air quality (AQI levels) as a major infrastructure threat to business operations and employee experience, while 31% flagged water availability and quality concerns,” the release said.

Furthermore, 29 per cent of organizations said they expect waste management and sanitation challenges to disrupt daily workplace productivity.

Advertisement

Apart from this, several state governments are undertaking focussed infrastructure initiatives ranging from expansion of metro network to road development.

As per the report, in Delhi-NCR, the upcoming Golden Line connecting Aerocity and Tughlakabad, is expected to become operational by 2027, along with the proposed Yamuna Pushta elevated expressway bypass to Jewar Airport, is generating strong occupier pre-commitment interest.

Likewise, in Chennai, the six-lane greenfield Peripheral Ring Road, scheduled for completion by the end of 2026, is expected to improve connectivity and unlock new commercial submarkets. Pune is also witnessing infrastructure expansion through the runway extension and development of Purandar Airport, opening up cost-effective locations for technology Global Capability Centres (GCCs).

“In Mumbai, the planned completion of metro lines 2B (DN Nagar–Mandale), 4 (Wadala–Kasarvadavali), and 6 (Lokhandwala–Vikhroli) by 2027 is expected to spark a leasing boom across the Worli, BKC, and Powai corridors,” it added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts