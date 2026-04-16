Compassion Unites: Cross-Sector Mental Health Alliance Convened at UK Parliament

London, UK | April 16, 2026: International Siddhashram Shakti Centre UK successfully hosted a landmark interfaith and cross-sector convention titled “Compassion Unites: An Alliance for Mental Health” on Tuesday, April 14, at the prestigious Portcullis House within the Parliament of the United Kingdom. The convention was led by globally recognised academic and mental health advocate Dr. Ishan Shivanand, in the esteemed presence of His Holiness Shri Rajrajeshwar Guruji. The event brought together a distinguished gathering of interfaith leaders, policymakers, and industry representatives to foster collaborative solutions to the growing mental health crisis.

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Prominent interfaith leaders, including Gopal Bhachu and Rabbi Kathleen Middleton, joined leaders from financial services such as Nicola Amos, reflecting a unified commitment toward community wellbeing and coordinated action.

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A key highlight of the convention was the participation of special guest speakers Rev. Dr Mark Oakley, Dean of Southwark Cathedral, and Sojan Joseph, Member of Parliament for Ashford and Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Mental Health. Both speakers delivered insightful addresses emphasising compassion, spirituality, and the urgent need for a robust societal response to mental health challenges.

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In a symbolic gesture of cultural and spiritual unity, an icon of the sacred Shri Ram Mandir Ayodhya was presented to Rev. Dr Mark Oakley by HH Shri Rajrajeshwar Guruji and Dr. Ishan Shivanand. The ceremony was attended by a diverse audience representing sectors including medicine, education, technology, professional services, and public policy, reinforcing the spirit of shared purpose.

The Compassion Unites convention underscored the importance of collaborative engagement across faith communities, the public sector, and private enterprises in addressing mental health challenges. It also demonstrated strong support for the National Health Service (NHS), highlighting the vital role of compassion-led initiatives in promoting emotional wellbeing and societal resilience.

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