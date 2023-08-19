Competition Commission of India imposes Rs 40-lakh fine on Axis Bank

New Delhi, August 18
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has slapped a fine of Rs 40 lakh on Axis Bank for failing to notify the regulator about its acquisition of a stake in CSC e-Governance. The transaction under consideration comprised acquisition of a 9.91% stake in CSC e-Governance by Axis Bank and got completed in November 2020, the CCI said in an order. For the transaction, Axis Bank was required to give notice to the fair trade regulator.
Tribune Shorts
