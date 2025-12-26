Comprehensive Stroke Care and Outcomes at Jehangir Hospital

PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 26: Stroke is a serious medical condition affecting blood vessels in and around the brain and is a leading cause of premature death and long-term disability in India. It occurs when blood flow to the brain is blocked (ischaemic stroke) or when a blood vessel bursts (haemorrhagic stroke), causing brain cells to die within minutes. Although more common in people over 40, stroke can occur at any age. Timely medical intervention can save lives and significantly reduce long-term disability.

World-Class Emergency Stroke Response at Jehangir Hospital

Jehangir Hospital was among the first in India to incorporate the CODE STROKE Programme, initiated in 2015. This rapid response system ensures immediate assessment and treatment of patients showing signs of stroke.

"We closely monitor a key quality indicator -- the door-to-needle time -- which measures the time taken to administer clot-dissolving medication after a patient arrives at the emergency department," said Dr. Soumya Chandrasekhar, Consultant-Accident & Emergency Department at Jehangir Hospital. "Our team typically manages between 15 to 20 stroke cases per month, with around 7 to 8 patients receiving thrombolytic therapy." he added.

As soon as a patient with stroke symptoms arrives, the CODE STROKE alert is activated through the hospital's public announcement system, instantly mobilising the entire stroke team--including neurologists, emergency physicians, radiologists, nurses, and support staff--to respond without delay.

"Stroke treatment is truly a race against time. The faster a patient reaches a specialised stroke centre, the better the chances of saving brain tissue and preserving function. With structured protocols like CODE STROKE, advanced imaging, and a coordinated multidisciplinary team, we are able to deliver evidence-based care within the critical golden window, which significantly improves survival and long-term neurological outcomes." said Dr. Manish Patil, Consultant Neurologist at Jehangir Hospital.

The first four and a half hours after a stroke--known as the golden window--are critical for treatment. During this time, every minute matters, as nearly two million neurons are lost for each minute a stroke goes untreated. Patients who receive clot-dissolving medication (thrombolytics) within this window have a significantly higher chance of survival and recovery with minimal brain damage.

Excellence in Emergency and Stroke Care

Jehangir Hospital's Emergency Medicine Department is a Level-1 comprehensive tertiary care facility offering end-to-end care from prevention to rehabilitation. Equipped with advanced technology and supported by multi-disciplinary specialists, the department follows internationally standardised clinical pathways.

The hospital operates dedicated emergency protocols such as CODE STROKE, CODE CARDIAC, and CODE TRAUMA, supported by a robust Quality Assurance and Safety Codes system. Guided by its "Patient First" philosophy, Jehangir Hospital delivers high-quality care with compassion.

Recognised by the World Stroke Organisation (WSO), the hospital has achieved Platinum and Diamond Status Awards for consistently delivering stroke treatment within 45 minutes of door-to-needle time. The CODE STROKE Programme, pioneered by Lt. Dr Fiyaz Pasha, former Head of Emergency Medicine, continues to reflect his legacy of innovation and patient-centred care.

Common Symptoms of Stroke

Recognising the early signs of stroke can be life-saving, as symptoms usually appear suddenly. These may include sudden weakness or numbness of the face, arm, or leg--especially on one side of the body--along with drooping of the face or mouth. A person may experience slurred speech, difficulty speaking or understanding others, sudden confusion or disorientation, vision problems in one or both eyes, dizziness, loss of balance, or difficulty walking. In some cases, a severe headache with no known cause may also occur.

If any of these symptoms occur, act FAST:

* F - Face: Ask the person to smile. Does one side droop?

* A - Arms: Ask them to raise both arms. Does one arm drift downward?

* S - Speech: Is their speech slurred or strange?

* T - Time: If you observe any of these signs, call emergency services immediately.

Time saved is brain saved. Time lost is brain lost.

Care After a Stroke

Stroke recovery requires a multidisciplinary approach involving doctors, physiotherapists, occupational therapists, speech therapists, and psychologists. At Jehangir Hospital, post-stroke care focuses on early rehabilitation to restore movement and speech, close monitoring for complications such as infections, pressure sores, and depression, and lifestyle and dietary counselling to reduce the risk of recurrence. The hospital also offers support groups and family education to aid long-term emotional and physical recovery. The care team works closely with patients and their families to help them regain independence and improve quality of life.

Causes and Risk Factors

Prevention: Reducing Your Risk of Stroke

Prevention is always better than cure, as most strokes can be prevented through timely lifestyle changes and effective management of risk factors. Reducing stroke risk involves maintaining healthy blood pressure, controlling diabetes, and keeping cholesterol levels within normal limits. A balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, along with at least 30 minutes of regular physical activity, plays a key role. Quitting smoking, limiting alcohol intake, maintaining a healthy weight and BMI, and undergoing regular health check-ups--especially after the age of 40--are equally important. In some cases, medical interventions such as stenting may be required to treat narrowed or blocked brain arteries. For individuals who have already experienced a stroke or a transient ischaemic attack (TIA), consistent medication and follow-up care are essential to prevent recurrence.

Stroke is an emergency -- but with awareness, timely action, and dedicated care, lives can not only be saved but also rebuilt. For more information, please visit: https://www.jehangirhospital.com/

