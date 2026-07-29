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Home / Business / Comprinno Joins the OpenAI Partner Network as a Select Partner to Accelerate Enterprise AI Adoption

Comprinno Joins the OpenAI Partner Network as a Select Partner to Accelerate Enterprise AI Adoption

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ANI
Updated At : 11:28 AM Jul 29, 2026 IST
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PRNewswire

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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 29: Comprinno Technologies, an Enterprise AI Transformation company, today announced that it has joined the OpenAI Partner Network as a Select Partner.

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The OpenAI Partner Network is a global ecosystem of organizations that help enterprises build, deploy, and scale AI solutions using OpenAI technologies. The program brings together partners with deep industry expertise, technical capabilities, and customer relationships to help organizations translate AI ambition into measurable business outcomes.

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As an OpenAI Select Partner, Comprinno will help enterprises accelerate their AI transformation by combining OpenAI's frontier models, like GPT-5.6 and ChatGPT Work, with its expertise in cloud modernization, application engineering, data platforms, AI engineering, cybersecurity, governance, and managed operations. The company will support customers across the complete AI lifecycle - from strategy and implementation to enterprise-scale operations and continuous optimization.

"We believe every enterprise will become an AI-native enterprise. Success will belong not to those who simply adopt AI, but to those who integrate it into the fabric of their business. Joining the OpenAI Partner Network strengthens our ability to help customers engineer that transformation by combining OpenAI's industry-leading AI technologies with Comprinno's enterprise engineering, cloud modernization, security, and managed operations expertise. Together, we look forward to helping organizations turn enterprise AI into lasting competitive advantage." - Prasad Puranik, Chief Executive Officer, Comprinno Technologies.

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Comprinno helps organizations build AI-native enterprises by modernizing technology foundations, developing intelligent applications and AI agents, integrating AI into enterprise workflows, and operate mission-critical AI systems with security, governance, resilience, and operational excellence built in.

With more than 100 active customers and over 750 cloud migration and modernization engagements delivered, Comprinno has established deep expertise in enterprise transformation across financial services, manufacturing, healthcare, retail, automotive, SaaS, and digital-native businesses. The company's AI capabilities build on this foundation, enabling customers to move confidently from experimentation to production-scale AI adoption.

As part of the OpenAI Partner Network, Comprinno plans to continue investing in AI engineering talent, enterprise AI accelerators, industry-specific solutions, and managed AI operations.

These investments will help customers adopt AI responsibly, accelerate innovation, and create sustainable competitive advantage.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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