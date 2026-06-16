Compunnel Launches AI Startup Incubator at Noida and New Jersey Facility, Invites Applications for Compunnel Ventures AI

PRNewswire

Advertisement

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 16: Compunnel today announced the launch of an AI startup incubator at its Noida and New Jersey facilities, inviting applications from AI-native companies working on enterprise solutions. The initiative, operating under Compunnel Ventures AI (CVai), allocates dedicated space and comprehensive support for selected startups, furthering Compunnel's strategy of building an AI innovation ecosystem.

Advertisement

This announcement builds on Compunnel's successful investments in Eximius (AI-powered talent acquisition), TestGrid (AI-driven software testing), and Dori (AI-powered computer vision) demonstrating the company's commitment to identifying, nurturing, and scaling transformative AI technologies that solve real enterprise challenges.

Advertisement

COMPREHENSIVE SUPPORT FOR AI INNOVATORS

Selected startups will receive a comprehensive package designed to accelerate their path to market and enterprise adoption:

Advertisement

- Startup capital and strategic investment

- Physical workspace within Compunnel's Noida and New Jersey offices

- Strategic guidance and mentoring from Compunnel leadership team

- Access to enterprise-grade technology infrastructure and AI/cloud resources

- Go-to-market (GTM) strategy development and execution support

- Direct access to Compunnel's Fortune 500 enterprise customer base

- Integration with Compunnel's global delivery network spanning North America, Europe, and Asia

TARGET AREAS AND APPLICATION PROCESS

Compunnel Ventures AI is particularly interested in startups developing solutions in:

- Intelligent automation and agentic AI systems

- Enterprise cybersecurity and threat intelligence

- Workforce technology and talent intelligence platforms

- Industry-specific AI applications for banking, healthcare, manufacturing, or insurance

- AI-powered developer tools and enterprise productivity solutions

APPLICANT CRITERIA

CVai is accepting applications from pre-seed and seed-stage startups. Applicants must be at a proof-of-concept stage or beyond. To be eligible, applicants are required to submit an elevator pitch and a pitch deck as part of their application. Founding teams are expected to demonstrate credibility in their domain through prior industry experience, technical expertise, or a track record that reflects a deep, firsthand understanding of the problem they are building to solve. CVai is not just backing AI-native companies; it is backing founders who know their space. Qualifying AI startups at the pre-seed or seed stage are invited to apply at www.compunnel.com/compunnel-ventures-ai/.

LEADERSHIP PERSPECTIVE

"Our investment strategy is simple: we back AI companies that solve real enterprise problems," said Andy Gaur, CEO of Compunnel. "Eximius, TestGrid, and Dori have validated our approach - and now we're expanding the ecosystem. This incubator is about more than capital; it's about giving AI innovators direct access to enterprise customers, proven go-to-market strategies, and the infrastructure they need to scale. We're building the next generation of AI solutions that will power intelligent enterprises."

"The Noida facility is designed to be more than a delivery center - it's an innovation hub where startups can collaborate directly with our teams, learn from our enterprise engagements, and iterate rapidly based on real customer feedback," said Rakesh Shah, President of Compunnel. "We're looking for entrepreneurs who are as committed to enterprise transformation as we are."

"Compunnel was built on a simple belief - that technology succeeds because of people. More than thirty years later, that belief remains unchanged. Through CVai, we are investing not only in AI and innovation, but in founders whose vision, commitment, and perseverance have the potential to create lasting impact. Great companies are ultimately built by people and helping those people succeed is at the heart of what we do," said Vivek Kumar, Founder, CVai.

Applications will be evaluated on innovation potential, technical capability, enterprise relevance, team strength, and alignment with Compunnel's strategic focus areas.

ABOUT COMPUNNEL

Founded in 1994, Compunnel delivers AI-driven workforce solutions, digital engineering, security, risk and transformation services to global enterprises. With 30+ delivery centers across the U.S. and global R&D hubs in Canada, Europe, and India, Compunnel serves 23% of Fortune enterprises. Ranked #48 on SIA's Largest Staffing Firms in the United States and recognized 12 times on the Inc. 5000 list, Compunnel combines deep domain expertise with intelligent automation to accelerate enterprise velocity and build future-ready operations. Learn more at www.compunnel.com.

ABOUT COMPUNNEL VENTURES AI

Compunnel Ventures AI is Compunnel's strategic investment and incubation arm focused on identifying, funding, and scaling AI-driven companies that solve enterprise challenges. Through a combination of capital, infrastructure, mentoring, and market access, Compunnel Ventures AI accelerates the path from innovation to enterprise adoption. Learn more and apply at www.compunnel.com/compunnel-ventures-ai .

Media Contact: Email: pr@compunnel.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)