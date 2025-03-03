COMPUTEX 2025: Leading the AI Revolution

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], March 3: The countdown to COMPUTEX 2025 has begun! From May 20 to May 23, 2025 the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center will be buzzing with the latest breakthroughs in artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, and next-gen technology. This year's theme, "AI Next," is all about the cutting-edge tech shaping our world today and in the future. Registration is now open, and tech professionals from around the globe are invited to be part of this electrifying event.

COMPUTEX 2025 is the ultimate hub for AI, IoT, and startup innovations. This year's focus? AI & Robotics, Next-Gen Tech, and Future Mobility. Expect to see nearly 1,400 top-tier technology companies spread across 4,800 booths in an 80,000-square-meter space--all showcasing their latest and greatest innovations.

Attendees can get up close and personal with industry powerhouses like ASUS, Acer, MSI, GIGABYTE, BenQ, MediaTek, ASRock, Foxconn, Pegatron, Intel, Realtek, Advantech, ADATA, and many more. Whether you're an industry expert, investor, or simply a tech enthusiast, this is your chance to see the future unfold in real time.

To give AI the spotlight it deserves, COMPUTEX 2025 is launching new exhibition zones, including:

* AI Services Technology Zone

* Robotics & Drone Zone

* Intelligent Business Solutions Zone

* System Integration Solutions

* Gaming Zone

Startups and investors, take note--InnoVEX is where the next big thing happens. One of the world's leading startup exhibition platforms, InnoVEX is the place to network, pitch, and connect with investors who are ready to back game-changing ideas. Whether you're seeking funding or scouting for the next unicorn startup, this is the place to be.

Looking for insights into the future of AI and tech? The COMPUTEX Keynote and Forum bring together top AI leaders, entrepreneurs, and visionaries to share trends, insights, and real-world applications of AI-driven technology. These sessions will provide a front-row seat to the innovations that will shape industries and everyday life.

Attendees can also take advantage of exclusive networking opportunities, including business matchmaking events, guided tours, sustainability initiatives, and startup pitch contests. Plus, international media and tech influencers will be on-site to capture the most exciting moments of COMPUTEX 2025.

COMPUTEX 2025 is more than an exhibition--it's a global tech movement. With Taiwan at the forefront of AI and digital transformation, this event is the perfect place to explore next-generation solutions, make valuable connections, and discover the future of technology.

Since 1981, COMPUTEX has been at the heart of the global ICT industry, growing into one of the world's most influential tech events. Attracting over 40,000 international buyers every year, COMPUTEX is the go-to stage for world-class product launches and industry-changing innovations.

As Taiwan's top nonprofit trade-promotion organization, TAITRA has been helping businesses expand globally since 1970. With a team of 1,300 professionals and 62 international branches, TAITRA plays a crucial role in bringing the global tech community together.

