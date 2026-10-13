Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) honours Afcons with National Environmental Excellence Award

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 13: Afcons Infrastructure Limited has been honoured with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) National Award for Environmental Best Practices 2026 in the category of Biodiversity Management for its work on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Project (C-2 Package). The award recognizes Afcons' commitment to integrating industry-leading environmental stewardship into large-scale infrastructure development while maintaining operational excellence and sustainable project delivery.

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Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Giridhar Rajagopalan, Deputy Managing Director, Afcons Infrastructure Limited, said, "At Afcons, sustainability is integral to how we execute projects. Our approach focuses on minimizing environmental impacts through rigorous environmental management, responsible resource utilization, and sustainable construction practices. This recognition reflects Afcons' innovative approach to sustainable infrastructure development and environmental responsibility."

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The award was received by Mr. Mihir Mishra, Vice President - CPE, and Mr. Sumon Paul, Asst. General Manager - HSE, along with the Afcons team, at a ceremony held in Chennai on October 9, 2026.

The project adopted circular economy practices by recycling concrete washout waste to recover sand, aggregates and water, reusing tunnelling muck in segment casting, treating tunnel wastewater before discharge, and maximizing natural daylight through roof skylights, significantly reducing resource consumption, waste generation, energy use and environmental impact.

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About Afcons Infrastructure Ltd.

Afcons Infrastructure Ltd is flagship infrastructure engineering and construction company of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group. It has a legacy of over six decades, with strong track record of executing numerous technologically complex EPC projects both within India and internationally. The company has a footprint in 31 countries across South Asia, Africa, Middle East, and CIS. As per the latest ENR survey, Afcons is ranked in Top 140 international Contractors globally; 12th in Bridges and 8th in Marine & Ports.

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