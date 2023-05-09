 Conference on higher education at CT University : The Tribune India

Conference on higher education at CT University

Conference on higher education at CT University


CT University recently organised a national conference on higher education. It was attended by over 350 teachers and principals. Dr Prem Kumar, Executive Director-Education, L Bhadhur Chand Munjal Foundation (Hero Group), was the chief guest.

MPSTME students excel in global competitions

Students of SVKM's NMIMS Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management & Engineering (MPSTME) have won two Harvard Diplomacy Awards and four Social Venture Challenge awards at the Harvard WorldMUN 2023 conference held in Paris recently.

TVS Racing, KidZania in pact for young riders

TVS Racing has partnered with KidZania to create a first-of-its-kind racing experience for young enthusiast riders. It has introduced a tailored and curated experience zone for the new riders aged between 5 and 16 years.

TCY-powered centre gaining popularity in region

Edtech firm TCY is transforming the IELTS and PTE coaching industry with its innovative smartbooks, lecture slides, AI-driven test engine, and auto-generated remedial practice. It has already attracted over 20 coaching centres for creating a win-win situation for students.

SD College for Women holds orientation programme

Under the scheme of ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat’ launched by the Central government, PCM SD College for Women, Jalandhar, has signed an MoU with Government Model Degree College, Pathapatnam, Andhra Pradesh and held an orientation programme on cultural exchange.

‘Week of Belongingness’ at Amity University

To honour Chancellor Dr Atul Chauhan, Amity University, Punjab, recently held a ‘Week of Belongingness’. The festivities kicked off with a CSR activity that saw students visiting the ‘Sai Ka Pyar’ Slum School, where they learnt the importance of compassion, empathy and responsibility towards society.

Paras comprehensive care for gastro sciences

Paras Health’s Gastro Sciences Centre is offering comprehensive care for acute, chronic diseases and advanced endoscopy. Its gastro sciences centre offers care for a wide range of conditions, including colitis, chronic diarrhoea, pancreatitis, bleeding, cancer, jaundice, fatty liver, hepatitis and cirrhosis.

CollegeDekho launches career compass tool

CollegeDekho has unveiled its latest innovation — Career Compass. It is a tool designed to end students' anxiety by recommending career streams based on individual personality traits. It is powered by a psychometric test based on the globally accepted Holland Personality Traits Test.

Saif Ali Khan to endorse Dollar Lehar brand

Dollar Industries has collaborated with Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan as the face of Dollar Lehar - the affordable product segment of the brand. It has a wide range of inner wears.

Re’equil launches O Free Sunscreen with SPF 50

Re'equil has launched O Free Sunscreen. It has come back with another pioneering skincare solution with the O Free Sun protection with SPF 50 and PA+++ for dry and sensitive skin.

Narayana students excel in JEE exam results

Three Narayana Institute students have secured top ranks in JEE exam. They have scored AIR-2, 5 and 6 besides hundreds of students scoring 99 percentile marks.

12 Trigya students bag above 99 percentile in JEE

Trigya Eduventure, Chandigarh, has once again achieved remarkable success in the JEE Main exam. Out of 24 students who appeared for the exam, 12 have secured more than 99 percentile.

HUDCO celebrates 53rd foundation day

To commemorate 53 years of dedicated service to the nation, HUDCO recently organised its foundation day. Union Minister (Housing & Urban Affairs & Petroleum and Natural Gas) Hardeep S Puri was the chief guest.

Howzzat Finale at Gyaananda School

Gyaananda School, Gurugram, recently held the Howzzat Cricket Tournament 2023 grand finale to uplift the spirit of sportsmanship in students, parents and people at large. Indiabulls Centrum Park bagged the winning trophy against Brisk Lumbni.

IFFCO unveils world’s first Nano DAP liquid fertiliser

IFFCO has unveiled the world’s first Nano DAP liquid fertiliser to boost productivity. It has set up manufacturing facilities for the same at Kalol in Gujarat and Paradeep in Orissa.

Dettol hygiene podcast

To celebrate world Hand Hygiene Day, Reckitt, under its flagship campaign ‘Dettol Banega Swasth India’ has launched hygiene-focused podcast Banega Swasth India - Swasthya Mantra. 

