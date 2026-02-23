DT
Home / Business / ConfirmTkt Introduces 1% Cashback to Make Train Travel More Rewarding This Summer

PTI
Updated At : 11:12 AM Feb 23, 2026 IST
Unlimited cashback redeemable within 90 days on the next booking Gurugram/Bengaluru, 23rd February 2026: ConfirmTkt, India’s leading authorised B2C online train ticketing and travel utility platform (part of the ixigo Group), has announced a limited-period cashback offer to make summer travel more rewarding for train travellers. Users who book train tickets on the ConfirmTkt app will earn 1% cashback credited directly to their ConfirmTkt Wallet, with no limit on the total amount they can accumulate. The offer is valid till 31 May 2026, covering the peak summer travel season.

With no upper limit on earnings, travellers can earn unlimited cashback during the offer period. The cashback can be redeemed on the next train booking within 90 days of credit, helping families, students and vacation travellers save more as they plan multiple trips this summer. The cashback is automatically credited after booking, ensuring a simple and seamless rewards experience without extra steps.

Commenting on this, Dinesh Kumar Kotha, CEO, ixigo Trains & ConfirmTkt, said, “Summer is one of the busiest travel seasons in India, with families, students and professionals taking trains to reconnect and explore. With the offer valid till 31 May, it covers the peak summer travel window, enabling travellers to benefit across their upcoming holiday and return journeys. By keeping the cashback uncapped and redemption simple, we are ensuring that those planning trips during this period can save more and travel with greater value and confidence. This reflects our continued focus on delivering meaningful value to travellers by making train bookings simpler, more transparent and rewarding at scale.” ConfirmTkt has consistently been at the forefront of delivering customer value by building technology-led, customer-first products and initiatives focused on certainty, convenience and real, everyday utility. The platform also offers high-accuracy Waitlist Prediction to help users take informed booking decisions, Nearby Trains and Alternate Travel Plan options when seats are limited, Live Train Status updates, seamless PNR Tracking, Instant Refunds, Seat Availability Alerts and fast UPI-enabled payments. Users can also access Food on Train to get meals delivered to their seats at selected stations. Together, these capabilities are designed to reduce uncertainty, provide reliable backup options, and enhance confidence throughout the booking and travel journey.

About ConfirmTkt ConfirmTkt, India’s leading authorised B2C online train ticketing and travel utility platform available on Android and iOS. It helps users secure ‘confirmed tickets’ by predicting confirmation chances for waitlisted tickets and tracking real-time train status, coach positions, platform numbers, and seat availability. Powered by machine learning and seat allotment patterns, ConfirmTkt offers alternative travel recommendations when direct trains are unavailable. Users can also enjoy free cancellation with a full refund and faster refunds via the ConfirmTkt wallet. ConfirmTkt enables direct train ticket bookings without redirection to IRCTC, providing a seamless and hassle-free experience.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

