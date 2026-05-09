ConfirmTkt Launches AI Seat Finder, Rolls Out Unconventional Campaign with RCB Players

-The new conversational AI-powered feature helps train travellers find confirmed tickets - even when their preferred train is waitlisted; now available in Hindi and English -Rolls out a new campaign with Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar and Venkatesh Iyer highlighting AI Seat Finder in action Gurugram/Bengaluru, 8th May 2026: ConfirmTkt, India’s leading train-ticketing platform and the Official Train Ticketing Partner of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for 2026, today announced the launch of AI Seat Finder (powered by TARA, which is an AI native agent developed by ixigo), an intelligent, in-app feature designed to help users find confirmed train tickets with ease.

Advertisement

Integrated seamlessly into the ConfirmTkt app, AI Seat Finder (powered by TARA) is a conversational AI-powered feature which activates as soon as a user begins searching for trains, analysing real-time availability to guide them towards the best possible travel options. It highlights trains with confirmed seats, suggests train alternatives across routes, boarding points and departure times, and allows users to interact conversationally with queries such as “Show me confirmed train tickets after 5 PM” or “Which trains with confirmed seats will reach the earliest?” In doing so, it transforms what has traditionally been a fragmented, multi-step and uncertain booking experience into a simple, guided journey.

Advertisement

In a category where millions of users drop off due to waitlists or lack of clarity, AI Seat Finder (powered by TARA) introduces a fundamentally new and innovative way to discover and book train tickets. By combining real-time data with conversational AI, it removes the guesswork from the process and makes finding a confirmed train seat faster, more intuitive and significantly more seamless for travellers across India.

Advertisement

Available in Hindi and English, the feature is designed to serve travellers across India, including those in non-metro and high train-traffic regions.

The launch is amplified by ConfirmTkt’s new campaign, ‘Talk Travel Repeat – AI Seat Finder Dilayega Seat’, as it marks its third consecutive year as the Official Train Ticketing Partner of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The campaign comes alive through a high-energy, humour-led ad film featuring RCB players Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar and Venkatesh Iyer highlighting AI Seat Finder and how it is making it easier for train travellers to find confirmed tickets or same train alternate options. The campaign will be amplified across television, digital platforms, social media, and in-stadium integrations throughout the season, extending across digital, social, OOH and PR.

Advertisement

Commenting on the launch, Dinesh Kumar Kotha, CEO, ConfirmTkt & ixigo Trains, said, “Getting a confirmed train ticket in India has always involved a degree of uncertainty and effort. With AI Seat Finder (powered by TARA), we are reimagining this experience by making it conversational and outcome-driven. Instead of navigating multiple options and screens, users can now simply express their intent and let the app guide them to the best possible journey. This is a significant step in our vision of building an AI-first travel experience that is simpler, more accessible and truly built around the needs of Indian travellers. We’re also excited to continue our partnership with RCB for the third year, bringing this innovation to millions of fans during the cricket season.” Watch the new AI seat Finder x RCB film here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FFUc5_Y_GrI About ConfirmTkt ConfirmTkt, India’s leading authorised B2C online train ticketing and travel utility platform available on Android and iOS. It helps users secure ‘confirmed tickets’ by predicting confirmation chances for waitlisted tickets and tracking real-time train status, coach positions, platform numbers, and seat availability. Powered by machine learning and seat allotment patterns, ConfirmTkt offers alternative travel recommendations when direct trains are unavailable. Users can also enjoy free cancellation with a full refund and faster refunds via the ConfirmTkt wallet. ConfirmTkt enables direct train ticket bookings, providing a seamless and hassle-free experience.

ConfirmTkt is owned and operated by ixigo (Le Travenues Technology Limited), India’s leading OTA for the Next Billion Users. With over 54 crore Annual Active Users in FY25, ixigo offers AI-powered train, flight, bus, and hotel bookings through its platforms - ixigo, ConfirmTkt, and AbhiBus.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)