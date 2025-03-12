Confluent Kicks Off Current 2025 in Bengaluru

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 12: Confluent, Inc., the data streaming pioneer, announced today that its flagship event Current 2025 will debut in Bengaluru, India on March 19, marking the first-ever Current conference in the Asia-Pacific region. Formerly known as Kafka Summit Bangalore, Current Bengaluru will bring together 45 speakers to deliver more than 35 dynamic sessions at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield.

Current 2025 will delve into the heart of data streaming technologies, showcasing how organizations are leveraging Apache Kafka®, Apache Flink® and Apache Iceberg® to power real-time applications and generative AI use cases. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from industry experts, connect with peers, and explore the latest trends in data streaming.

"Data streaming platforms are the strategic foundation for businesses to build the intelligent, real-time experiences that customers expect," said Kamal Brar, Senior Vice President, APAC, Confluent. "At Current Bengaluru, the best minds in the field will explore how data streaming is driving the next wave of innovation, from real-time analytics to generative AI. We're excited to kick off our 2025 series from India, a critical hub for the global data streaming community."

Jay Kreps, Co-founder and CEO, and Shaun Clowes, Chief Product Officer, at Confluent will deliver the keynote session with Confluent customers and partners.

Attendees can expect to:

- Connect and network with data streaming enthusiasts and discover ways to do more with data, in real-time and more easily than before

- Navigate implementation challenges with tips from tech practitioners from Swiggy, Uber, Dream11, PhonePe, Shiprocket, among others with real-world experiences

- Receive practical insights from distinguished engineers, architects, and community leaders through short lightning talks to technical deep dives

- Explore the latest tools and solutions to support businesses' data needs from technology providers across the data streaming ecosystem

- Learn about the latest product advancements, programs and features from Confluent

- Glean career and leadership advices from leaders at the Women in Tech Lunch hosted by Confluent's Women's Inclusion Network

- Participate in a course on the fundamentals of Apache Kafka (pre-registration required)

- Win exciting giveaways and prizes throughout the event

Individuals interested in attending Current 2025 can register online at current.confluent.io/bengaluru/registration.

Confluent is the data streaming platform that is pioneering a fundamentally new category of data infrastructure that sets data in motion. Confluent's cloud-native offering is the foundational platform for data in motion--designed to be the intelligent connective tissue enabling real-time data, from multiple sources, to constantly stream across the organization. With Confluent, organizations can meet the new business imperative of delivering rich, digital front-end customer experiences and transitioning to sophisticated, real-time, software-driven back-end operations.

To learn more, please visit www.confluent.io.

