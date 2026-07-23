Connaught Place retailers suffer 65-70% sales slump as student protests force early shop closures

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): Retailers and business owners in central Delhi's Connaught Place (CP) have reported a steep 65% to 70% decline in revenue over two consecutive days as ongoing demonstrations by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) severely disrupted public footfall and transit networks.

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Faced with a deteriorating law and order environment during peak evening hours, the New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA) advised shop owners to pull down shutters early at 6:30 PM on Wednesday to prioritise worker and public safety.

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The disruption hits during the crucial annual retail sale period, when CP markets typically record their highest revenues between 5:00 PM and 8:30 PM.

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Speaking to ANI, NDTA President Atul Bhargav confirmed that trade office-bearers collectively decided to close early rather than risk safety, remarking: "There is no point in losing eight rupees to earn four."

"We were told to keep assessing the situation and decide what we wanted to do regarding closing shops early. I spoke to a group of eight or nine office-bearers, and we decided to shut early," he said.

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Bhargav said the protests had severely affected footfall during the ongoing annual sale period, which is normally one of the busiest times for retailers.

"On the first day, our sale was 20-25 per cent. Over the next two days, including yesterday and today, sales were 35-40 per cent," he said.

The closure of 15 to 16 Delhi Metro stations for security reasons further crippled customer movement and complicated safe commute options for market employees.

"This is the sale season, and most of the business happens between 5 pm and 8:30 pm. That is exactly when all these incidents are taking place," he said.

Bhargav said traders were more concerned about the safety of employees and customers than extending business hours.

"There is no point in losing eight rupees to earn four. We felt it was better to close early so that our staff could return home safely and our own safety could also be ensured," he said.

"For the last two or three days, the situation has been deteriorating in the evenings. There are students, but there are also unwanted elements. Students are not involved in such incidents. But you don't know what these unwanted elements might do," he added.

Bhargav also pointed to the closure of several Delhi Metro stations as another factor behind the decision.

"About 15 or 16 Metro stations have been closed for security reasons. We have to ensure our employees get back home, and that takes time. So we felt it was better to shut early," he said.

According to Bhargav, the traders' association circulated a message asking members to keep the prevailing situation in mind and close shops at 6:30 pm on Wednesday.

"For now, this is only for today. We don't know what the situation will be tomorrow. We want this matter to end as soon as possible because it is causing heavy losses to the country, to businesses and to traders," he said.

He added that businesses were already under pressure before the protests.

"Business was already down because of Trump, and now this has happened. Our business is suffering," Bhargav said. (ANI)

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