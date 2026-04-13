icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Celebrate Baisakhi sale with Tribune| 8-20 April Subscribe Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / Connecting the Globe, Empowering Green Energy: China International Battery Fair 2026 Shapes the Next Era of Battery Technology

Connecting the Globe, Empowering Green Energy: China International Battery Fair 2026 Shapes the Next Era of Battery Technology

article_Author
PTI
Updated At : 02:28 PM Apr 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

SHENZHEN, China, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 18th China International Battery Fair (CIBF2026) is set to open on May 13–15 at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center. This year's event is on track to draw more than 3,100 exhibitors from around the world, with both scale and scope hitting new highs. The floor spans the supply chain—power and energy storage batteries, 3C cells, materials, manufacturing equipment, system solutions, and recycling applications—offering a broad look at where battery technology stands today.

Advertisement

From solid-state and sodium-ion advances to intelligent equipment and carbon-tracking systems, the show will bring together key players across the international supply chain, giving companies a platform to showcase capabilities, connect with partners, and tap into new markets.

Advertisement

A lineup of high-level forums will run alongside the exhibition to dig into topics like emerging storage technologies and battery carbon-footprint management, bringing together industry participants to explore practical paths forward. More than 2,000 experts, researchers, and business leaders are expected to attend, offering a read on policy direction, emerging tech, and market trends.

Advertisement

This year's show will also put a spotlight on energy storage batteries, fuel cells, recycling technologies, and energy-efficient manufacturing equipment—positioned as a platform for zero-carbon industrial parks and low-emission development initiatives. The goal is to back the kind of robust growth that comes with a low-carbon economy.

China's battery sector closed out 2025 with steady shipment volumes and climbing prices, a clear sign of improving quality and efficiency across the sector. Full-year exports totaled 37.896 billion battery units, roughly flat from a year earlier, but the value jumped 22.8% to $82.279 billion—underscoring the country's continued edge in international markets. It is increasingly shifting toward power batteries and emerging energy storage technologies, with smart manufacturing playing a larger role in improving efficiency and supporting higher-value, lower-emission production.

Advertisement

As the competitiveness and market position of China's battery sector continue to rise, CIBF2026 has become a leading international exhibition—one that sits at the crossroads of policy and industry, technology and market, and domestic and international opportunity.

With the global energy transition accelerating and China's battery sector gaining strength, visitor registration for CIBF is now open. Industry professionals can reserve their spot through the official platform to take in what's become a key gathering point for the international battery community.

For more information, visit: https://www.cibf.org.cn/en-US.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts