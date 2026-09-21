Construction Robotics Gains Commercial Momentum in India as Pace Robotics Scales Deployment

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 21: Pace Robotics, India's homegrown construction robotics company, is seeing growing commercial momentum for its flagship product, Centa Painter, as construction robotics in India begins to move beyond technology showcases, demonstrations and controlled pilots towards sustained deployment on live construction sites. Pace Robotics' flagship product, Centa Painter, sees growing commercial adoption as the industry moves from technology showcases and pilots towards live-site deployment.

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Within six months of commercialisation, they have already secured an order book of ₹5 crore, from India's leading real estate developers, contractors, and paint brands. More orders are currently progressing towards closure as companies move from evaluating the technology to planning its deployment across projects.

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The shift is significant in a market like India, where construction sites remain highly unstructured. The technology has to work within existing project workflows and workforce structures, handle task-specific nuances and quality requirements, and compete with some of the lowest labour costs globally to make commercial sense. Moving from successful demonstrations to sustained operations and repeat purchases therefore validates the commercial feasibility of construction robotics and represents a major milestone for the industry in India.

Pace Robotics began commercial deployment of Centa Painter in December 2025. Since then, its robots have moved into sustained operations on live construction sites. Over the past few months, more than 20 developers and construction companies have evaluated Centa Painter through live demonstrations, with several of these progressing to commercial discussions and orders including repeat purchases.

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"What we are seeing now is different from the interest in construction robotics even a year ago," said Srinivas Pai, Co-founder and CEO of Pace Robotics. "Companies are no longer coming only to see what a construction robot can do. They are evaluating where it fits into their projects, how it integrates with their existing workforce and what the operating model looks like. The shift from demonstrations and pilots to live deployments, repeat orders and discussions around scaling is an important change for the industry."

Four years of R&D, on-site trials and pilots before commercial deployment

Centa Painter is Pace Robotics' proprietary autonomous, multi-tasking robot for building finishes, performing putty application, sanding, primer and painting on walls and ceilings. The robot can execute these tasks at up to 10 times the speed of conventional manual methods, with up to 80% less manpower, delivering up to 3X cost savings while maintaining consistent quality of work.

The robot has been fully conceptualised, designed and developed in India, reaching commercial deployment after more than four years of R&D, site trials and pilots with leading developers and contractors. Pace says Centa Painter is the first and only multi-tasking robot for building finishes to be fully developed and commercialised in India.

Building robots for construction presents a fundamentally different challenge from automation in structured factories and warehouses. Construction environments change continuously, surfaces vary, obstacles move and robots have to adapt to the site rather than requiring the site to adapt to them.

"Construction sites are dynamic and unstructured. We therefore built Centa Painter to perceive its surroundings, identify work surfaces and obstacles, and dynamically plan its work rather than depend on a pre-scanned or perfectly prepared environment," said Ayushmoy Roy, Co-founder and CTO of Pace Robotics. "The platform is also modular, allowing the same robot to perform multiple finishing processes."

Centa Painter has been designed to be operated and supervised by existing construction workers rather than specialised robotics engineers, making it easier to integrate robots into existing construction teams. Today, Centa Painter robots deployed on commercial sites are operated and supervised by painters themselves, demonstrating how existing workers can transition from performing the task manually to operating and supervising robotic execution.

From proving robots to deploying them

The ₹5 crore order book, repeat purchases, sustained live-site operations, more than 20 industry evaluations and a growing pipeline represent a significant change from the technology showcases and pilots that have characterised much of construction robotics in India so far.

For Pace Robotics, the next phase is focused on expanding deployments with existing and new customers, scaling manufacturing and taking its construction robotics platform to more projects in India and Foreign markets.

"For a long time, the conversation was about whether robots could work in construction. Today, it's about how to deploy them at scale," said Pai.

About Pace Robotics

Founded by Ayushmoy Roy and Srinivas Pai, Pace Robotics has developed a proprietary and patented construction robotics platform in India. The company is now scaling manufacturing and commercial deployments in India while preparing for expansion into international markets.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3009031/Pace_Robotics_Centa_Painter.jpg

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