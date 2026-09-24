DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Consumer impact of UPI MDR charges limited to around 10 pc of overall value: NPCI CEO 

Consumer impact of UPI MDR charges limited to around 10 pc of overall value: NPCI CEO 

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:32 AM Sep 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 24 (ANI): The risk of consumers bearing the cost of UPI Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) charges is limited to around 10 per cent of the overall value on which MDR is collected, NPCI Managing Director and CEO Dilip Asbe said, adding that a majority of merchants are unlikely to pass the charges on to customers.

Speaking at the 13th SBI Banking & Economics Conclave 2026, Asbe said around 75 per cent of the overall UPI transaction value is outside the charging framework and therefore has no impact from the MDR policy.

Advertisement

He said that of the approximately Rs 30 lakh crore in UPI transaction value, merchant payments account for around Rs 6-7 lakh crore, with the charging framework primarily covering transactions above Rs 2,000.

Advertisement

“75 per cent of this merchant on the QR code has not received the transaction below about Rs 2,000... So, 75 per cent has not even seen a single transaction about Rs 2,000. So there is absolutely no impact of our policy back to them,” Asbe said.

Explaining the potential impact on consumers, Asbe said around 80 per cent of the MDR collected comes from businesses with annual GMV and digital payment collections of more than Rs 1,000 crore.

Advertisement

These large businesses, he said, already accept credit cards and pay significantly higher charges. As a result, NPCI believes they are less likely to pass the UPI-related charges on to consumers.

Asbe further said that of the remaining 20 per cent of MDR collections, businesses with annual turnover of Rs 1 crore and above could account for another 10 per cent. These businesses also accept credit cards and may not necessarily pass the charges on to customers.

However, he acknowledged that there could be a possibility of consumers being charged in the remaining 10 per cent of MDR collections.

“The banks and NPCI, the acquirers, the payment aggregators will have to work towards ensuring that the charges are not passed back... The real risk of charging consumer getting charged is 10 per cent of the overall value,” Asbe said.

On UPI growth, Asbe said transaction value is currently expected to grow by around 10 per cent this year, while transaction volumes could increase by 15-17 per cent.

He attributed the moderation in growth primarily to lower investments by ecosystem participants after the initial five to six years of heavy investment in UPI infrastructure.

Asbe said the absence of a revenue model had led ecosystem participants to scale back investments, while factors such as education, awareness and trust could also affect growth.

He said the long-term objective was to expand UPI usage among a billion users and build an infrastructure that could support greater access to credit, investments and insurance. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts