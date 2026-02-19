DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / Consumer inflation likely to rise to 4.3 per cent in FY27 from 2.5 per cent in FY26: Crisil

Consumer inflation likely to rise to 4.3 per cent in FY27 from 2.5 per cent in FY26: Crisil

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:40 AM Feb 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): Consumer inflation in India is expected to rise to 4.3 per cent in the financial year 2027 (April 2026 to March 2027), compared with an estimated 2.5 per cent in the current financial year, according to a report by Crisil.

Advertisement

The report stated that retail inflation is expected to rise due to food inflation normalising from the current low levels, mainly because of a low base effect.

Advertisement

It said "We expect retail inflation to rise to around 4.3 per cent in fiscal 2027 from an estimated 2.5 per cent in fiscal 2026".

Advertisement

While food prices are anticipated to remain broadly benign, supported by the assumption of a normal monsoon in 2026, the base effect will push food inflation higher than fiscal 2026.

However, the report noted that the reduced weight of food in the new Consumer Price Index (CPI) series will limit the extent of this increase.

Advertisement

The weight of food in the revised CPI series has declined to 36.75 per cent from 45.86 per cent earlier, which implies that the base-effect-led increase in inflation will be smaller compared to the earlier series.

The report also highlighted that non-food inflation is expected to help restrain the overall rise in consumer inflation.

The report further noted that core inflation is expected to cap the upside in consumer inflation. The weight of the core CPI index has increased to 57.89 per cent from 47.3 per cent, strengthening its influence on headline inflation.

In the first nine months of fiscal 2026, core inflation rose faster than the headline inflation rate, driven by a sharp spike in gold and silver inflation. However, due to this high base and expectations of benign global oil and commodity prices, core inflation is likely to remain moderate in fiscal 2027.

Food inflation is expected to push up headline consumer inflation in fiscal 2027, but less than earlier expectations due to changes in the CPI basket.

The lower weight of food in the revised series means that the rise in inflation will be more limited compared to the previous index.

The report also noted that food inflation volatility may decline under the revised CPI structure.

According to Crisil, this inflation outlook would allow the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee to maintain its pause on the repo rate and focus on the transmission of the 125 basis points rate cut carried out in calendar year 2025. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts