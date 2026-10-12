Consumer inflation rises to 5.54% in September from 4.83% in August

New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): India's retail inflation rose to 5.54 per cent in September from 4.83 per cent in August, driven by a sharp increase in food inflation, which climbed to 7.74 per cent from 5.97 per cent in the previous month, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Monday.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation rate increased by 0.71 percentage points during September, while food inflation rose by 1.77 percentage points, indicating higher price pressures in the food category.

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According to the ministry's data, retail inflation in rural areas increased to 6.08 per cent in September from 5.24 per cent in August. Urban inflation also rose, reaching 4.88 per cent compared with 4.31 per cent in the previous month.

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Food inflation remained higher in rural areas than in urban centres. Rural food inflation increased to 8.06 per cent in September from 6.17 per cent in August, while urban food inflation rose to 7.18 per cent from 5.64 per cent.

The ministry data also highlighted that the increase in overall inflation came alongside a sharp rise in prices of several food items. Onion inflation surged to 108.09 per cent in September from 48.78 per cent in August, while garlic inflation increased to 54.62 per cent from 43.60 per cent.

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Ginger inflation stood at 62.85 per cent, while lemon inflation reached 36.41 per cent during September.

However, some food items continued to record lower prices compared with the year-ago period. Potato inflation stood at minus 11.50 per cent, while tomato inflation was minus 8.62 per cent in September.

The data also showed that inflation varied across consumption categories. Food and beverages recorded inflation of 7.36 per cent in September, while transport inflation stood at 5.01 per cent. Inflation in housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels was recorded at 2.74 per cent.

Personal care, social protection and miscellaneous goods and services recorded inflation of 13.75 per cent, while restaurants and accommodation services saw inflation of 9.36 per cent.

At the state level, Tamil Nadu recorded the highest headline inflation among states with a population of more than 50 lakh, at 6.81 per cent, followed by Odisha at 6.70 per cent and Madhya Pradesh at 6.68 per cent.

The September inflation figures are provisional, according to the ministry. The Consumer Price Index for October 2026 is scheduled to be released on November 12, 2026, or the next working day if that date is a holiday. (ANI)

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