Containe Technologies Limited Rights Issue to Close on September 25, 2026; Company Aims to Raise Rs. 20.98 Crore

PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 7: Hyderabad-based Containe Technologies Limited is a specialist company engaged in manufacturing Electronic Speed Limiting Devices (SLDs) and vehicle tracking equipment such as VLTDs. The company is raising Rs. 2,098.20 lakh through a rights issue to repay debt, meet working capital requirements and fund general corporate purposes. This article highlights the company’s business activities, financial performance, promoters’ experience and rights issue details.

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Business Activities

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Incorporated in 2008, Containe Technologies Limited (CTPL) operates in the automobile safety and GPS solutions segment. The company manufactures a wide range of technology-driven electronic and mechanical automotive products. Containe Technologies Limited is an ISO 9001:2015-certified organisation. It designs, develops, manufactures, supplies and services Electronic Speed Limiting Devices (SLDs) and GSM/GPRS/ GPS/ IRNSS-based Vehicle Location Tracking Devices (VLTDs). The company manufactures Electronic Speed Limiting Devices suitable for vehicles complying with the latest BS-IV standards as well as older vehicles. It also manufactures electronic fuel regulators and pedal interfaces under the “MOTOREYE & LIMITS” brand. Containe Technologies Limited operates a manufacturing facility at Marriguda in Secunderabad, Hyderabad. Its products are primarily sold through distributors and dealers. The company has five branch offices located in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Gurugram and Balasore.

Financial Performance

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The company’s financial figures reflect consistent and strong performance. Its total revenue increased from Rs. 1,541 lakh in FY 2024-25 to Rs. 2,403 lakh in FY 2025-26. During the same period, profit after tax increased from Rs. 90 lakh to Rs. 102 lakh, while net worth improved from Rs. 1,569 lakh to Rs. 1,671 lakh. The company’s earnings per share also rose from Rs. 1.44 in the previous financial year to Rs. 1.64 in FY 2025-26.

Promoters’ Experience

The company’s 52-year-old promoter, Anand Kumar Seethala, serves as its Managing Director and has been a member of the Board of Directors since its incorporation. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology from the Railway Degree College, a distance education centre affiliated with Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Open University, Hyderabad. He has more than 32 years of experience in software development. He is a visionary in the embedded hardware sector and is also an investor, promoter and founder of CTPL.

The company’s 52-year-old promoter, Bhavani Botcha, serves as its Whole-time Director and has also been on the Board since its incorporation. She holds a Master of Arts degree in Telugu from Andhra University and a Telugu Pandit qualification from the Institute of Advanced Study. She worked as a School Assistant at a government high school under the Education Department of the Government of Andhra Pradesh for five years. She subsequently co-founded Containe Technologies Private Limited in 2008 and has gained 18 years of experience as the head of the marketing department at Containe Technologies Limited.

Rights Issue Details

Containe Technologies Limited has launched a rights issue through which it aims to raise a total of Rs. 2,098.20 lakh. Under the issue, eligible shareholders are being offered equity shares having a face value of Rs. 10 each at a rights issue price of Rs. 15 per share.

- The company has fixed a rights entitlement ratio of 1:2, which means eligible investors will have the right to purchase one new equity share for every two equity shares held.

- The proceeds from the issue will primarily be utilised for the following purposes:

- Working capital requirements: Rs. 1,255.70 lakh

- Adjustment of unsecured loans from promoters: Rs. 398.85 lakh

- General corporate purposes: Rs. 400.00 lakh

- Issue-related expenses: Rs. 43.65 lakh

- The company’s equity shares are currently listed on the BSE SME platform.

The rights issue opened on Monday, August 31, 2026, and will close on Friday, September 25, 2026. The last date for on-market renunciation of rights entitlements is Tuesday, September 22, 2026. Following the closure of the issue, the allotment of shares is scheduled for Monday, September 28, 2026. The shares are expected to be credited to investors’ demat accounts by Tuesday, September 29, 2026. The new shares are scheduled to be listed on the BSE SME platform on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, following which investors will be able to trade them in the normal course. With a strong growth trajectory and experienced promoters such as Anand Kumar Seethala and Botcha Bhavani at the helm, the company is positioned to further strengthen its market presence in the coming years.

Note: This article is not investment advice.

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