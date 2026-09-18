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Home / Business / Continental Securities Rallies Toward 52-Week High as NBFC Sector Momentum Builds

Continental Securities Rallies Toward 52-Week High as NBFC Sector Momentum Builds

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PTI
Updated At : 02:08 PM Sep 18, 2026 IST
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Shares of Continental Securities Ltd (BSE: 538868) have emerged as a strong breakout candidate, trading near Rs 23.60 and closing in on its 52-week high of Rs 24.80 hit on September 11. The stock is up 58.07% year-to-date and has gained nearly 50% in the last one month, backed by a sharp surge in volumes.

The rally comes at a time when India's NBFC sector is witnessing robust growth. According to RBI data, NBFC credit grew 14.4% year-on-year in June 2026 to Rs 57.8 trillion, up from 11.1% a year earlier, and accelerated to 14.9% in July 2026. Retail loans remain the key driver, growing 21.4% YoY in July compared to 13.7% last year, while gold loans surged 69.3%.

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Blue-chip peers are also in strong form. Bajaj Finance and Shriram Finance reported 20% AUM growth in Q1FY27, with Nomura preferring both names on resilient growth and stable asset quality. Shriram Finance reported a 40.9% YoY rise in standalone net profit in Q4FY26, outpacing Bajaj Finance.

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Against this backdrop, microcap NBFCs like Continental Securities are seeing catch-up buying. Founded in 1990, the Jaipur-based company is engaged in finance and investment activities, offering gold loans, personal loans and loans against property to small borrowers. It has a market capitalisation of around Rs 74.94 crore.

On fundamentals, the company remains small but profitable. For Q1 FY27 (June 2026 quarter), it reported revenue of Rs 1.19 crore and net profit of Rs 0.70 crore, and has declared a dividend of Rs 0.05.

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Technically, the stock was consolidating in the Rs 13-15 range till May 2026 before breaking out in late August with heavy volumes. A sustained close above Rs 24.80 would confirm a fresh 52-week breakout.

Investors should note that microcap stocks carry higher volatility and liquidity risk. This is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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