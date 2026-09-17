Continental Securities Rallies Toward 52-Week High as NBFC Sector Momentum Builds

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 17: Shares of Continental Securities Ltd (BSE: 538868) have emerged as a strong breakout candidate, trading near Rs 23.60 and closing in on its 52-week high of Rs 24.80 hit on September 11. The stock is up 58.07% year-to-date and has gained nearly 50% in the last one month, backed by a sharp surge in volumes.

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The rally comes at a time when India's NBFC sector is witnessing robust growth. According to RBI data, NBFC credit grew 14.4% year-on-year in June 2026 to Rs 57.8 trillion, up from 11.1% a year earlier, and accelerated to 14.9% in July 2026. Retail loans remain the key driver, growing 21.4% YoY in July compared to 13.7% last year, while gold loans surged 69.3%.

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Blue-chip peers are also in strong form. Bajaj Finance and Shriram Finance reported 20% AUM growth in Q1FY27, with Nomura preferring both names on resilient growth and stable asset quality. Shriram Finance reported a 40.9% YoY rise in standalone net profit in Q4FY26, outpacing Bajaj Finance.

Against this backdrop, microcap NBFCs like Continental Securities are seeing catch-up buying. Founded in 1990, the Jaipur-based company is engaged in finance and investment activities, offering gold loans, personal loans and loans against property to small borrowers. It has a market capitalisation of around Rs 74.94 crore.

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On fundamentals, the company remains small but profitable. For Q1 FY27 (June 2026 quarter), it reported revenue of Rs 1.19 crore and net profit of Rs 0.70 crore, and has declared a dividend of Rs 0.05.

Technically, the stock was consolidating in the Rs 13-15 range till May 2026 before breaking out in late August with heavy volumes. A sustained close above Rs 24.80 would confirm a fresh 52-week breakout.

Investors should note that microcap stocks carry higher volatility and liquidity risk. This is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

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