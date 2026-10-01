Coocaa Announces Special Prices on Its Smart TV Range Ahead of the Amazon Great Indian Festival

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 1: Coocaa, the smart television brand from Skyworth India Electronics Pvt. Ltd., has announced special festive prices across its 4K UHD QLED and Mini LED television range ahead of Amazon’s much-awaited Great Indian Festival Sale. With prices starting at just ₹18,499, the offer brings together advanced display technology, immersive entertainment and smart features across multiple screen sizes, making it an attractive proposition for consumers looking to upgrade their home entertainment experience this festive season.

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As consumers gear up for the festive shopping season, Coocaa aims to make premium television technology more accessible through its specially curated festive pricing. The range features the Y74 Pro UHD QLED series and the MINI75Q Mini LED series, catering to diverse viewing preferences, household requirements and budgets.

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The Coocaa Y74 Pro UHD QLED series will be available at special prices, with the 43-inch model priced at ₹18,499, the 55-inch variant at ₹27,249 and the 65-inch model at ₹35,249. Designed for consumers seeking vibrant visuals and an immersive viewing experience, the series combines 4K Ultra HD resolution and QLED display technology, bringing enhanced picture quality to everyday entertainment.

For consumers looking to experience advanced display technology on larger screens, the Coocaa MINI75Q Mini LED series will also be available at special festive prices. The 55-inch model will be priced at ₹33,449, the 65-inch variant at ₹36,749 and the 75-inch model at ₹52,249. The series features Mini LED technology, 4K Ultra HD resolution, High-Speed Refresh Rate (HSR) 120Hz, MEMC technology and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), alongside immersive audio capabilities and Google TV. These features are designed to deliver a compelling experience across movies, sports, gaming and everyday streaming.

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Commenting on the festive announcement, Sushovit Ranjan, Director of Sales, Skyworth India Electronics Pvt. Ltd., said, “The festive season is one of the most exciting times for consumers in India, with households looking to enhance their entertainment experiences and make meaningful upgrades. At Coocaa, our focus has always been on making advanced television technology accessible without compromising on quality, performance or design. Through our special pricing for the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, we aim to bring the benefits of QLED and Mini LED technology to a wider audience, offering consumers more choice across screen sizes and price points. We believe this festive initiative will enable more Indian households to experience immersive, feature-rich entertainment at exceptional value.”

The festive pricing reinforces Coocaa’s commitment to democratising premium home entertainment by combining innovation, performance and affordability. Backed by Skyworth’s over 30 years of expertise in the smart television industry, Coocaa continues to expand its portfolio to meet the evolving expectations of Indian consumers, particularly during high-impact shopping occasions such as the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

With its latest festive offerings on Amazon, Coocaa aims to strengthen its presence in India’s competitive smart television market while giving consumers greater access to advanced display technologies and feature-rich entertainment at accessible price points.

About Coocaa

Coocaa is a sub-brand of Skyworth, backed by over 30 years of smart TV industry expertise, offering trusted quality and performance. Renowned for its innovation-led approach and world-class design, Coocaa has a strong global footprint across nine countries and operates six advanced R&D centres. The brand has earned over 25 international design awards and holds a Guinness World Record for surpassing sales of 52,672 TVs. In India, Coocaa is supported by a robust network of more than 490 service centres, reaffirming its commitment to quality, accessibility and customer satisfaction. With a vision to make advanced entertainment technology accessible to all, Coocaa continues to redefine value in the smart TV segment.

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