Coocaa Teases Its Biggest Screen Yet -- First-Ever 75-inch MINI LED Google TV Set to Debut Soon

New Delhi [India], February 19: Coocaa, a global leader in smart television innovation, following the successful launch of its 55-inch and 65-inch MINI LED models, has announced the upcoming debut of its first-ever 75-inch MINI LED Google TV, the 75MINI75Q, marking a significant milestone in the brand's journey in India. Set to enter the premium large-screen category for the first time, the soon-to-be-launched model underscores Coocaa's growing focus on delivering cinematic scale, advanced display technology, and intelligent smart innovation tailored to the evolving needs of modern consumers. The 55-inch and 65-inch MINI LED televisions are already available in the market on Amazon and Flipkart.

Building on strong momentum in the premium display segment, Coocaa is gearing up to introduce its largest television yet -- reinforcing its ambition to cater to consumers seeking theatre-like entertainment experiences within the comfort of their homes. The upcoming 75MINI75Q has been designed to combine cinematic scale with intelligent performance, delivering an elevated and future-ready viewing ecosystem for modern households.

At its core, the television will feature an expansive 75-inch 4K Ultra HD MINI LED display, crafted using advanced manufacturing processes and next-generation light-emitting technology. Each local dimming zone is equipped with an independent Dual-Core 16 Crystal chip, enabling highly precise Total-Link Meticulous Halo Control for refined light management. The result is an immersive large-screen experience delivering enhanced brightness, deeper contrast, and a wider colour gamut, further elevated by advanced motion enhancement technology designed to ensure smooth, fluid visuals across high-action sports, gaming, and fast-paced entertainment content.

Powered by a robust processing architecture and operating on the latest Google TV platform, the television will offer seamless access to leading streaming services, personalised content recommendations, and integrated voice assistance, enabling a smarter, more connected entertainment environment.

Audio performance and connectivity have also been thoughtfully integrated to complement the large-screen experience, ensuring powerful sound delivery alongside versatile compatibility with home entertainment devices and gaming consoles.

Speaking about the upcoming launch, Sushovit Ranjan, Director of Sales & Marketing at Skyworth India Electronics Private Limited, said, "With our first-ever 75-inch MINI LED Google TV, we are stepping confidently into the premium large-screen category. Consumers today are increasingly seeking immersive, cinema-like experiences at home, and this upcoming launch reflects our commitment to meeting that aspiration. The 75MINI75Q brings together cinematic scale, advanced MINI LED display technology, powerful audio, and the intelligence of Google TV, while staying aligned with Coocaa's promise of delivering innovation with strong consumer value."

The 75MINI75Q is expected to launch soon and will be available across leading e-commerce platforms, including Amazon and Flipkart. Coocaa's largest television to date is set to redefine big-screen entertainment for Indian households, signaling the brand's continued expansion across both value-driven and premium smart TV segments.

About Coocaa

Coocaa, a flagship brand of Skyworth, has been at the forefront of the smart TV industry for over 30 years. Renowned for its innovation-led approach and world-class design, Coocaa has a strong global footprint across 9 countries and operates 6 advanced R&D centers. The brand has earned over 25 international design awards and holds a Guinness World Record for surpassing sales of 52,672 TVs. In India, Coocaa is supported by a robust network of 490+ service centers, reaffirming its commitment to quality, accessibility, and customer satisfaction. With a vision to make advanced entertainment technology accessible to all, Coocaa continues to redefine value in the smart TV segment.

