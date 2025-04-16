VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 16: Coolberg, India's leading non-alcoholic beer brand, has launched its latest campaign, "No Rules, Just Cool", a bold and refreshing movement that aims to redefine what it means to be young, fearless, and brazenly authentic in today's world.

In a world shaped by unspoken rules and societal expectations, Coolberg stands as a bold statement of individuality and freedom. More than just a drink, it's an attitude, an open invitation to break the mold, embrace your quirks, and own your vibe brazenly.

Launched across digital-first platforms like Snapchat, Spotify, meta and leading OTT channels, the campaign connects with a generation that refuses to conform. It celebrates those who live life on their terms, where fun has no restrictions, labels don't matter, and the only rule is to be cool.

Watch the TVC here- https://youtu.be/3aKLY-uTkqc?si=HVbc5ar9sD3RZmPx

Commenting on the campaign, Shubham Shukla, Head- Marketing, Ghodawat Consumer Limited, said, "Coolberg is the ultimate drink for Gen Z as it's fun, inclusive and brazenly unique. With No Rules, Just Cool, our objective is to align with the evolving mindset of Gen Z -- a generation that values authenticity, individuality, and freedom of expression. This campaign kicks off with a quirky take on relationship advice, a reminder that the best rebounds aren't people, they're powerful mindset shifts. At Coolberg, we are not just making a drink but building a brand that resonates with today's youth culture."

In 2022, Coolberg was acquired by Ghodawat Consumer Limited (GCL), a leading FMCG company in India, to take its vision to the next level. This acquisition helped Coolberg to grow even further, expanding its reach and making the products available in thousands of outlets across India. Coolberg is now sold in over 50,000 locations across 150 cities and exported to more than 15 countries, making it one of the most well-known non-alcoholic beverage brands in the country. It is also available at Indian fast food chains such KFC, Barbeque Nation, and WoW Momos. Also available on platforms such as Blinkit, Zepto, Swiggy Instamart, Flipkart Minutes, and Amazon.

About Ghodawat Consumer Limited (GCL):

Ghodawat Consumer Limited, the FMCG arm of Sanjay Ghodawat Group, has been a trailblazer in the consumer goods sector since 2003. The company operates under the umbrella brand 'Star', offering a diverse range of products that include refined oils, atta (wheat flour), rice, beverages, and savoury snacks, all catering to various everyday consumer needs. Its portfolio also includes premium, value-added brands like TBH (100% real vegetable snacks brand) and Coolberg (India's leading non-alcoholic beer brand). GCL's offerings are available in more than 250,000 outlets across 120 cities and on all e-commerce and quick commerce platforms in India. The company also exports its products to over 17 countries across the globe.

Website- https://ghodawatconsumer.com/

About Sanjay Ghodawat Group (SGG):

Sanjay Ghodawat Group (SGG) is a diversified conglomerate with operations spanning various high-value business verticals such as Aviation, Consumer Products, Education, Energy, Realty and Retail. Since its founding in 1993, SGG has witnessed impressive growth under the splendid stewardship of its Founder and Chairman, Mr. Sanjay Ghodawat. It has a strong base of millions of customers globally, with employee strength of over 10,000 and a student base of over 21,000. SGG is moving ahead with great vigour and bringing significant changes in people's lives with its wide range of high-quality products and services.

Website- www.ghodawat.com

