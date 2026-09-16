Cordelia Cruises Partners with Capillary Technologies as It Sharpens Focus on Guest Loyalty and Repeat Travel

Partnership will power Cordelia Cruises’ upcoming loyalty program, with a focus on recognizing returning guests, personalizing engagement and building long-term guest relationships.

Mumbai, India, September 16, 2026 – Cordelia Cruises has partnered with Capillary Technologies, a global leader in AI-powered customer loyalty and engagement solutions, to build its upcoming loyalty program as the cruise line enters its next phase of growth.

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The partnership comes as Cordelia Cruises expands its fleet and places greater emphasis on building deeper relationships with guests, encouraging repeat travel and creating more personalized engagement across the customer journey. A larger fleet will allow the cruise line to offer guests more choice across ships, itineraries, destinations and experiences, making a stronger loyalty ecosystem increasingly relevant to the company’s long-term customer strategy.

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To support this vision, Capillary’s platform will enable Cordelia to deepen guest relationships through personalized engagement, tiered rewards and seamless loyalty experiences across bookings, onboard experiences, excursions and referrals. The program will be rolled out in phases, with additional capabilities planned across different touchpoints in the guest journey as the program and fleet evolve.

Jurgen Bailom, President & CEO at Cordelia Cruises, shared: “As cruising grows in India, building long-term relationships with our guests becomes increasingly important. For us, loyalty goes beyond points or rewards. It is about understanding our guests better, recognizing them across their journey and creating experiences that give them more reasons to sail with us again. As more Indian travelers experience cruising and Cordelia continues to grow, we need the right technology and intelligence to deliver this at scale. Capillary brings strong experience in loyalty and customer engagement, and we look forward to building a program that grows alongside our guests and our business.” Anant Choubey, Executive Director, COO & CFO at Capillary Technologies, commented: “We're honored to partner with Cordelia as they build a category-defining travel experience for Indian consumers. By bringing together our understanding of Indian consumers and deep expertise across loyalty, travel and hospitality, we look forward to helping create a rewarding guest experience and making this journey a success.” The partnership reflects the growing role of customer retention and personalization in India’s travel sector. As cruising reaches a wider audience, Cordelia and Capillary aim to build a loyalty ecosystem that can evolve alongside changing guest expectations and Cordelia’s expanding business.

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About Cordelia Cruises Cordelia Cruises is India’s premium cruise line, designed for the way Indians love to travel, celebrate, and explore. With a vision to make cruising a preferred holiday choice in India, Cordelia Cruises offers journeys across domestic and international destinations, combining Indian hospitality with world-class service and onboard experiences.

Since commencing operations in 2021, more than 7.8 lakh guests have sailed with Cordelia Cruises. The cruise line currently operates Cordelia Empress and is expanding its fleet with Cordelia Sky in October 2026 and Cordelia Sun in 2027.

About Capillary Technologies Founded in 2012, Capillary Technologies is a global leader in AI-powered customer loyalty and engagement solutions. The platform helps brands deliver personalised, omnichannel experiences that drive customer retention and business growth. Supporting 100+ loyalty programmes in over 46 countries, Capillary powers loyalty for enterprise brands. Capillary’s SaaS platform delivers loyalty experiences for 1.9 billion+ consumers and is recognised by leading industry analysts. Know more at www.capillarytech.com.

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