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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 17: India's food and beverage sector is entering a new phase of growth, driven by demand for healthier products, functional nutrition, plant-based alternatives, protein-rich foods, convenience and differentiated consumer experiences. However, transforming a promising food or beverage idea into a stable, scalable and commercially viable product remains a major challenge for many startups and established brands.

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Core De Industries is addressing this gap by building an integrated platform for food and beverage consulting, formulation, product development, contract manufacturing and private labelling in India.

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Led by Rishi Korde, an IIT graduate and Imperial College London alumnus, Core De Industries works with startups, FMCG companies, HoReCa businesses, entrepreneurs, private-label brands and international clients looking to develop and commercialise innovative food and beverage products.

Unlike a conventional contract manufacturer, the company's involvement can begin much earlier in the product journey.

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Core De Industries supports clients across concept development, formulation, ingredient selection, prototyping, pilot trials, process optimisation, shelf-life improvement, packaging compatibility, manufacturing scale-up and commercial production.

Its work spans categories including functional beverages, protein drinks, plant-based beverages, oat-based products, dairy alternatives, nutritional beverages, juices, powdered premixes, wellness drinks and customised food formulations.

A significant focus of the company is solving technical challenges that emerge when moving a product from laboratory development to commercial manufacturing. These may include protein solubility, sedimentation, beverage clarity, emulsion stability, ingredient interactions, thermal processing, pH management, flavour balancing, preservation, packaging compatibility and cost optimisation.

By bringing formulation science and manufacturing considerations together from the beginning, Core De Industries aims to help brands develop products that are not only innovative but also practical to manufacture at scale.

R&D-Led Food and Beverage Development

Research and development forms an important part of the company's approach.

Core De Industries is actively working across emerging areas such as functional hydration, high-protein beverages, plant-based nutrition, clean-label products, wellness beverages and shelf-stable food systems.

For startups that may not have dedicated food scientists, process engineers or manufacturing infrastructure, the company can effectively operate as an extended product development and manufacturing team.

This integrated approach is particularly relevant for businesses looking for a food formulation consultant in India, beverage formulation company, food product development partner, food R&D company or private-label beverage manufacturer.

Private Label and Contract Manufacturing

Core De Industries also supports brands looking for private label and contract manufacturing solutions.

Rather than restricting clients to standard formulations, the company can work on customised products based on the brand's target consumer, flavour profile, nutrition requirements, ingredient preferences, positioning and commercial objectives.

This enables entrepreneurs and businesses to launch differentiated products without immediately investing in their own manufacturing infrastructure.

The company's model is designed to support brands across the complete journey:

Idea → Formulation → Prototype → Pilot Trial → Process Development → Packaging → Scale-Up → Manufacturing → Market

Beyond Manufacturing: Food Processing Consultancy

Core De Industries also works with entrepreneurs and companies planning to establish or expand food processing facilities.

Its consulting capabilities include process planning, equipment selection, manufacturing workflow, factory layout development, production scale-up, operational optimisation and turnkey food processing project support.

This enables the company to work not only as a manufacturer but also as a technical partner for businesses building their own food and beverage production capabilities.

Rishi Korde's Vision for Core De Industries

According to Rishi Korde, the long-term vision is to create an organisation that bridges the gap between food science, engineering, entrepreneurship and commercial manufacturing.

The company believes successful food and beverage development requires more than a good recipe. Products must simultaneously deliver on taste, nutrition, stability, safety, processing compatibility, packaging, scalability and commercial feasibility.

Core De Industries is therefore being developed around an integrated problem-solving philosophy rather than a purely manufacturing-led approach.

As India continues to emerge as a major market for functional foods, protein nutrition, plant-based products and innovative consumer brands, the company aims to strengthen its position as a trusted food and beverage formulation, consulting, private-label and manufacturing partner in India.

For Core De Industries, the opportunity extends beyond manufacturing products.

It is about helping businesses transform ideas into formulations, formulations into scalable products, and scalable products into successful brands.

About Core De Industries

Core De Industries is an India-based food and beverage R&D, formulation, consulting, contract manufacturing and private-label company. It supports startups, FMCG businesses, HoReCa companies, entrepreneurs and international brands with product development, food and beverage formulation, manufacturing scale-up, private labelling, process optimisation and turnkey food processing consultancy.

About Rishi Korde

Rishi Korde is the Founder and CEO of Core De Industries. An IIT graduate and Imperial College London alumnus, he is focused on building an integrated food innovation and manufacturing ecosystem connecting scientific product development with commercially scalable execution.

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