Core industries grew 3.6% in March; cement, fertilisers, steel, electricity show positive growth

New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): The combined Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) increased by 3.8 per cent (provisional) in March 2025 as compared to the Index in March 2024.

The production of cement, fertilisers, steel, electricity, coal, and refinery products recorded positive growth in March 2025, according to a statement by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The ICI measures the combined and individual performance of eight core industries, namely coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement, and electricity.

The Eight Core Industries comprise 40.27 per cent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

The cumulative growth rate of ICI from April to March, 2024-25 is 4.4 per cent (provisional) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The summary of the Index of Eight Core Industries is given below:

Coal - Coal production (weight: 10.33 per cent) increased by 1.6 per cent in March 2025 over March 2024. Its cumulative index increased by 5.1 per cent during April to March 2024-25 compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

Crude Oil - Crude Oil production (weight: 8.98 per cent) declined by 1.9 per cent in March 2025 over March 2024. Its cumulative index declined by 2.2 per cent during April to March 2024-25 compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

Natural Gas - Natural Gas production (weight: 6.88 per cent) declined by 12.7 per cent in March 2025 over March 2024. Its cumulative index declined by 1.2 per cent during April to March 2024-25 compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

Petroleum Refinery Products - Petroleum Refinery production (weight: 28.04 per cent) increased by 0.2 per cent in March 2025 over March 2024. Its cumulative index increased by 2.8 per cent during April to March 2024-25 compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

Fertilisers - Fertiliser production (weight: 2.63 per cent) increased by 8.8 per cent in March 2025 over March 2024. Its cumulative index increased by 2.9 per cent during April to March 2024-25 compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

Steel - Steel production (weight: 17.92 per cent) increased by 7.1 per cent in March 2025 over March 2024. Its cumulative index increased by 6.7 per cent during April to March 2024-25 compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

Cement - Cement production (weight: 5.37 per cent) increased by 11.6 per cent in March 2025 over March 2024. Its cumulative index increased by 6.3 per cent during April to March 2024-25 compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

Electricity - Electricity generation (weight: 19.85 per cent) increased by 6.2 per cent in March 2025 over March 2024. Its cumulative index increased by 5.1 per cent during April to March, 2024-25 over the corresponding period of the previous year. (ANI)

