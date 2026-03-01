Core industries register 2.3% growth in February

The combined Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) increased by 2.3 per cent in February, 2026, as compared to the Index in February, 2025, as per the report released by Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

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The production of cement, steel, fertilisers, coal and electricity recorded positive growth in February, 2026, the statement highlighted.

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The ICI measures the combined and individual performance of production of eight core industries — coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity. These comprise 40.27 per cent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

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"The final growth rate of Index of Eight Core Industries for January 2026 was observed at 4.7 per cent. The cumulative growth rate of ICI during April to February, 2025—26, is 2.9 per cent, compared to the corresponding period of last year," the statement added.

The report stated that coal production increased by 2.3 per cent in February, 2026, over February, 2025. Its cumulative index has remained unchanged at 185.8 during April to February, 2025–26, over corresponding period of the previous year.

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Crude oil production declined by 5.2 per cent in February, 2026, over February, 2025. Its cumulative index declined by 2.5 per cent during April to February, 2025–26, over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Natural gas production declined by 5.0 per cent in February, 2026. Its cumulative index declined by 3.5 per cent during April to February, 2025—26.

As for petroleum refinery products, the production of these declined by 1.0 per cent, while its cumulative index declined by 0.1 per cent.

Fertiliser production increased by 3.4 per cent in February, 2026, over February, 2025.

Its cumulative index increased by 2.0 per cent.

The report stated that steel production increased by 7.2 per cent in February, 2026, over February, 2025. Its cumulative index increased by 9.7 per cent during April to February, 2025—26, over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Meanwhile, cement production increased by 9.3 per cent, and its cumulative index increased by 9.2 per cent.

"Electricity generation increased by 0.5 per cent in February, 2026, over February, 2025. Its cumulative index increased by 0.9 per cent during April to February, 2025—26, over the corresponding period of the previous year," the report added.