Core infra sectors grow 12.1% in Oct

New Delhi, November 30
The output of eight key infrastructure sectors rose by 12.1 per cent in October against 0.7 per cent expansion in the year-ago period, according to the official data released on Thursday.
All sectors, except for fertiliser, recorded healthy production growth. The core sector (coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity) growth in September was 9.2 per cent.
