Core sector expansion slows to 4.8% in August due to declines in iron ore, coal

Growth in India’s nine core sectors dipped to a three-month low of 4.8 per cent in August, down from a revised 5 per cent in July, as a significant decline in iron ore and a new contraction in coal weighed on the overall figure, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Monday.

The overall index fell to a four-month low of 119.2 from 120.8 in July, representing a sequential drop of 1.32 per cent, although year-on-year growth remained positive.

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Iron ore, accounting for 4.9 per cent, was the largest contributor to the slowdown. Its expansion plummeted to an 11-month low of 5.5 per cent in August, down from 29.5 per cent in July, as the sector’s index fell to 96.1 from 104.8.

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The data shows that the coal, with a weight of 5.6 per cent, shifted to a decline of 3.8 per cent following a 7.6 per cent increase in July, reverting to negative ground after two months of growth.

Out of the nine sectors, five showed positive growth in the month. Cement, electricity, iron ore, steel, and refinery goods continued to grow, whereas coal, natural gas, crude oil, and fertilizers declined.

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Furthermore, the data electricity, accounting for 30.9 percent of the index, supported the overall figure. Its expansion climbed to an 11.6 per cent 27-month peak in August, up from 8.4 per cent in July.

The reading represented the third publication in the new series, using 2022-23 as the reference year. The series substituted the previous 2011-12 base and enlarged the basket to nine sectors from eight by incorporating iron ore.

Overall, the index increased by 4.3 percent from April to August 2026, almost twice the 2.4 per cent logged during the same timeframe the previous year.

Furthermore, five out of the nine sectors experienced a decline in their performances in August relative to the prior month.