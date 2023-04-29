Core sector growth slips to 3.6% in March

PTI

New Delhi, April 28

The output of eight infrastructure sectors registered a growth of 3.6% in March 2023, the slowest in five months, showed government data released on Friday.

The output of core sectors had increased by 7.2% in February 2023 and 4.8% in the year-ago month.

The output of crude oil declined by 2.8%, power by 1.8% and cement by 0.8% in March this year. On the other hand, coal production recorded an increase of 12.2%, fertilisers 9.7%, steel 8.8%, natural gas 2.8% and refinery products 1.5%. The growth rate of eight infrastructure sectors stood at 7.6% in FY23, down from 10.4% recorded in 2021-22.