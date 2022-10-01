Core sector growth slows to 3.3% in August

New Delhi, September 30
The output of eight core infrastructure sectors grew 3.3% in August, the lowest in nine months, according to official data released on Friday.
The production growth of eight infrastructure sectors — coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity — was 9.8% during April-August this fiscal, compared to 19.4% a year ago.
