Core sector output grows 8.4% in April

New Delhi, May 31
Eight infrastructure sectors grew by 8.4% in April against 62.6% expansion in the year-ago period, according to official data released on Tuesday. The output of eight infrastructure sectors of coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity had expanded by 4.9% in March 2022. The core sector had witnessed an exceptionally high growth rate of 62.6% in April 2021 mainly due to the low base effect.
