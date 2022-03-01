Core sectors' growth at 3.7% in Jan

New Delhi, February 28
Production of eight infrastructure sectors expanded by 3.7% in January against 1.3% in the same month last year on better show by coal, natural gas and cement industries, according to official data released on Monday.
Crude oil and fertiliser production recorded negative growth in January. —
