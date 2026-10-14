Corizo Crosses 1 Lakh Learners, Plans Expansion into Kolkata, Pune and Kerala

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 14: Corizo Edutech Pvt. Ltd., a career-focused edtech platform, has announced that it has crossed one lakh learners across India. Building on its presence in Bengaluru, Gurugram and Hyderabad, the company has outlined a regional expansion roadmap targeting Kolkata, Pune and Kerala.

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The next phase aims to bring industry-aligned training closer to regional campuses and working professionals through a physical and digital footprint in these markets.

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Empowering the Modern Indian Workforce

Corizo focuses on career readiness through a multi-domain curriculum spanning technology and data, design, business analytics and emerging bootcamps. Its learning model combines affordable learning paths with live mentorship from industry experts, real-world projects and structured internships.

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“Crossing one lakh learners is an important milestone for Corizo, but our focus remains on what learners can do with that education. We want to connect learning with practical experience, industry expectations and the confidence to take the next step in their careers,” said Sourav Kamboj, Co-Founder and CEO.

The company also highlights its collaboration with IBM and its Google for Education partner status as part of its learning ecosystem. According to company-provided figures, its online community comprises over 3.17 lakh followers, alongside a network of more than four lakh campus executives.

Scaling New Horizons

With operations currently anchored in Bengaluru, Gurugram and Hyderabad, Corizo’s expansion plans focus on increasing regional access. The company aims to bridge the employability gap for students outside its existing centres, bringing mentorship and practical training closer to learners.

“Our roadmap for Kolkata, Pune and Kerala reflects our commitment to making career-focused education more accessible. Students should be able to explore industry-relevant skills and receive structured guidance beyond traditional educational hubs,” Kamboj added.

The regional strategy builds on the platform’s existing approach to combining subject knowledge with application. Live mentorship, projects and internships are intended to help learners understand how their chosen domains translate into workplace requirements.

Corizo’s leadership includes Founder and CEO Sourav Kamboj, Co-Founder & CSO Vivek Agarwal, Co-Founder & CMO Himanshu Singh, Co-Founder Hemant Ingle and Virtual CFO Dinesh R. Jain. Its team continues to focus on accessibility, learner support and professional development as the platform expands.

With the learner milestone and its planned regional presence, Corizo is positioning its next phase around broader access to career-focused education, while retaining its emphasis on mentorship, practical exposure and industry-aligned learning.

The company has outlined these locations as future expansion markets, rather than announcing completed regional launches.

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