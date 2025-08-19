Corporate Broadband: TAFE’s Massey DYNASTAR contest

TAFE’s Massey DYNASTAR Contest Season 2 drew 16,000 plus entries nationwide, honouring farmers, entrepreneurs, and students. A finalist won a Massey Ferguson tractor for presenting a scalable, socially impactful agri-innovation idea.
M&M unveils NU_IQ SUVs
M&M has launched NU_IQ modular, multi-energy platform with four SUV concepts, promising futuristic design, performance, safety, and global SUV leadership.
Mercedes launches AMG Coupe
Mercedes-Benz has introduced AMG CLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupe with upgraded 3.0L six-cylinder turbo engine, offering higher torque, agility and luxury.
PFC celebrates I-Day
PFC celebrated Independence Day with great enthusiasm at its corporate office in New Delhi. Manoj Sharma, Director (Commercial), hoisted the national flag.
DBU signs IPR pact
Desh Bhagat University (DBU) has inked MoU with Integrum IP to boost research, patents, startups, and innovation through affordable intellectual property (IP) support.
Refex Mobility shifts B2B
Refex Mobility has rebranded and appointed new leadership, focusing on AI-powered fleet management, expanding EV operations to 1,400 vehicles across tier-1 cities.
Robotic surgery facility in HP
Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has inaugurated Himachal’s first robotic-assisted surgery facility at Atal Institute, Shimla, boosting state’s advanced healthcare access.
Air India Express expands
Air India Express has added Chandigarh, Dehradun, and Ahmedabad to its network, operating 116 aircraft and offering Bengaluru connections with fares starting Rs 4,100.
AU Bank opens branches
AU Small Finance Bank inaugurated 51 new branches nationwide on Independence Day, symbolising inclusive growth and transition towards becoming a universal bank.
Tata AIA launches Shakti
Tata AIA has introduced Shubh Shakti, a women-centric term insurance plan addressing unique financial needs, empowering women with holistic protection across life stages.
Policybazaar women insurance
Policybazaar has partnered with Tata AIA to offer Shubh Shakti, aligning with rising female workforce participation and women’s growing demand for financial security.
Rasna relaunches Jumpin juice
Rasna has reintroduced Jumpin as 100% Indian-made RTD juice, supporting “Be Indian, Buy Indian” campaign, reinforcing commitment to Swadeshi and local sourcing.
Women health conference
‘Cosgynae-25’ — a two-day international conference on advances in robotics & cosmetic gynaecology — was held in Chandigarh. The event was organised by The Touch Clinic.
Royal Enfield hosts ‘Unity Ride’
Royal Enfield recently hosted a ‘Unity Ride’ in Ludhiana and entered the Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records. Over 1,000 riders formed the outline of the Indian map with their bikes.
JUIT signs pact with IIT-M
Jaypee University (JUIT) has signed an MoU with IIT-Madras to enhance student skills, research, and innovation through IITM CODE, workshops, projects, and faculty programmes.
DLF hosts Freedom Run
DLF The Valley, Panchkula, celebrated Independence Day with Zumba, Freedom Run, flag hoisting, and cultural performances, engaging over 600 residents.
BRICS CCI empowers youth
BRICS CCI Youth Dialogue 2.0 highlighted youth-driven solutions for India’s development, guided by Sameep Shastri, energising young leaders with ideas and collaboration.
Bindu Fizz enters Punjab
Bindu Fizz Jeera Masala has debuted in Punjab, reaching 6,000 outlets via super stockists and distributors, strengthening presence in both modern and general trade.
