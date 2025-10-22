Corporate growth in India to be driven by supply chain strength, cost efficiency and innovation: RBI

New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in its latest Bulletin, highlighted that corporate growth in India will be shaped by strengthening supply chains, improving cost efficiencies, and fostering technological innovations.

Advertisement

The central bank noted that these factors will play a key role in maintaining competitiveness and shaping overall corporate performance in the years ahead.

Advertisement

It stated, "Strengthening supply chains, improving cost efficiencies, and fostering technological innovations will play a key role in maintaining competitiveness and shaping overall corporate performance".

Advertisement

According to the RBI, sustaining corporate growth will largely depend on a combination of macroeconomic conditions, domestic demand, supportive policy measures, and global market dynamics.

These factors, together with continuous efforts to enhance productivity and innovation, will determine how effectively Indian companies adapt to evolving global and domestic challenges.

Advertisement

The Bulletin observed that India's private corporate sector has demonstrated significant resilience and adaptability amid a series of economic disruptions, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

The period of 2019-20 witnessed weak domestic activity and sluggish private consumption, which further worsened during the pandemic, leading to a sharp contraction in sales and profitability.

However, the corporate sector rebounded strongly thereafter, supported by a mix of fiscal and monetary policies, pandemic-led pent-up demand, and effective cost management.

Sales growth peaked at 32.5 per cent in 2021-22 before normalising to 7.2 per cent in 2024-25, indicating a transition from a rapid recovery phase to a more stable growth path.

The analysis further showed that corporates continued to deleverage their balance sheets, which will help them undertake new investment activities. Medium and small firms, too, improved their debt servicing capacity, contributing to overall financial stability.

The study noted that the corporate sector's ability to navigate crises and emerge stronger, reinforcing its position as a major driver of India's economic growth.

Operating profit margins of companies also remained resilient, with large firms consistently outperforming medium and small enterprises.

The study also highlighted the corporate sector's ability to navigate crises and emerge stronger, reinforcing its position as a major driver of India's economic growth.

With a robust financial foundation, improved efficiency, and adaptive strategies, the Indian corporate sector remains well-positioned to capitalise on future opportunities and contribute to sustained economic expansion. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)