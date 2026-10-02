Cost accountants' institute unveils governance framework for insurance sector

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has unveiled the first edition of its INSCOST – Cost Management, Cost Governance, Cost Disclosure and Cost Assurance Framework for the Indian Insurance Sector, aimed at strengthening cost discipline, transparency, governance and assurance across the insurance industry.

The sector-specific framework covers life, general, health and reinsurance businesses, and public sector insurance entities. It provides guidance on cost records, cost management, cost governance, cost disclosure and cost assurance, besides areas such as strategic cost management and product profitability.

Advertisement

CMA Chittaranjan Chattopadhyay, President, ICMAI, said the framework comes at an important stage in the evolution of the Indian insurance sector, as the country works towards the vision of ‘Insurance for All by 2047’ and the broader objective of Viksit Bharat.

Advertisement

"Sound cost management and cost governance will be increasingly important for efficiency, sustainability and policyholder value," he said.

The framework adapts ICMAI’s Cost Accounting Standards, Cost Auditing Standards and Generally Accepted Cost Accounting Principles to the economics of insurance and aligns them with the regulatory architecture of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI).

Advertisement

It provides guidance on cost allocation, Expenses of Management, claims and distribution costs, bancassurance, government-sponsored schemes, strategic cost analytics and product profitability.

According to the institute, the framework seeks to help insurers assess acquisition, procurement and operational costs, improve process efficiency and strengthen underwriting discipline.

It introduces a Cost Maturity Model and a phased Implementation Roadmap, allowing insurers to strengthen their cost management and assurance practices based on their size and readiness.

It also outlines an expanded role for Cost and Management Accountants in product-level profitability, claims cost analysis, distribution cost management, budgeting, process optimisation and strategic decision-making.

The initiative comes against the backdrop of the IRDAI’s Public Consultation Paper on 'Reforms for Recalibrating Economics of Insurance Distribution', issued on September 23. The proposed reforms have implications for cost rationalisation, expenses of management, commission structures, cost transparency and cost audit.

“I commend the INSCOST Framework to insurers, Boards of Directors, regulators, practitioners and the wider professional community. I believe this initiative will contribute to stronger cost governance and create meaningful opportunities for cost and management accountants to support the evolving insurance sector,” Chattopadhyay said.