Could OnePlus 15s be the Ultimate all-day Flagship in 2026?

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Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 27: Some phones are built for work. Others are made for gaming or photography. The upcoming OnePlus 15s aims to bring all of these experiences together in one premium package. Expected to launch in India later in 2026 at around Rs. 69,999, the OnePlus 15s is built around a simple idea: give people everything in one device.

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A Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for raw speed, a 165 Hz AMOLED display for smooth everyday use, and a 7,500 mAh battery that does not tap out early. Gaming, content, work, repeat, it is designed to handle it all without breaking rhythm.

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That said, not every upgrade needs to wait for a launch. Those planning to switch to a premium smartphone today can explore a wide range of OnePlus 5G mobiles at one of the Bajaj Finance partner stores across 4,000+ cities. Visit the nearest store to experience the latest flagship devices in person. Shop on Easy EMIs from Bajaj Finance for a more convenient upgrade.

Will the OnePlus 15s be the most complete OnePlus flagship yet?

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Whether the day begins with checking emails, moves on to video calls, gaming, and ends with streaming favourite shows, the OnePlus 15s is designed to keep pace. Its flagship hardware and modern software make it a smartphone built for both productivity and entertainment in 2026.

1.Display: 6.32-inch AMOLED, 165 Hz, 1216 x 2640, 3600 nits

2.Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 (3 nm)

3.RAM and storage: 12GB RAM, 256GB UFS 4.1

4.Rear cameras: 50MP + 50MP telephoto, 3.5x zoom

5.Front camera: 16MP

6.Battery: 7500 mAh

7.Charging: 100 W wired, 50 W wireless

8.OS: Android 16, OxygenOS

9.Build: Glass fibre, 194 g, IP68/IP69K

The OnePlus 15s is more than specs on paper. Here is a detailed view of what it may deliver in everyday use across performance, display, camera, battery, and overall experience.

Display that stands out:

Whether binge-watching a favourite series, scrolling through social media, or competing in fast-paced games, the 165 Hz AMOLED display keeps every interaction smooth. High brightness and HDR10+ support also ensure content looks vibrant both indoors and outdoors.

Performance that stays fast:

From editing videos on the move to switching between multiple apps without slowing down, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 is built for demanding lifestyles. Paired with fast UFS 4.1 storage and 12GB RAM, everyday performance feels quick and effortless throughout the day.

Cameras for every moment:

Weekend trips, family gatherings, or everyday moments deserve detailed photos. The 50MP main camera and 50MP telephoto lens let users capture everything from landscapes to close-up portraits, while 8K video recording gives creators more flexibility for professional-looking content.

A battery that lasts all day:

Busy days rarely leave time to search for a charger. The massive 7,500 mAh battery is designed to comfortably handle work, gaming, streaming, and photography, while 100 W wired and 50 W wireless charging help users get back to full power quickly.

Software that feels smooth:

Android 16 with OxygenOS delivers a clean and responsive experience that feels familiar from the moment users unlock the phone. Everyday tasks, multitasking, and personalisation come together seamlessly, making the software just as enjoyable as the hardware powering it.

Design that feels premium:

The OnePlus 15s balances premium style with everyday practicality. Its slim profile, lightweight glass fibre back, and strong IP68 and IP69K ratings make it equally comfortable in the office, at a cafe, or during weekend adventures without compromising durability.

How much will the OnePlus 15s cost in India?

With an expected starting price of Rs. 69,999, the OnePlus 15s enters the premium flagship category. For buyers looking to invest in a smartphone that blends powerful performance, premium design, and long-lasting battery life, it already looks like a compelling option.

1.OnePlus 15s (12GB RAM + 256GB storage) - Rs. 69,999

2.OnePlus 15s (12GB RAM + 512GB storage) - Rs. 79,999

*Expected pricing. Official India pricing has not yet been announced.

Is the OnePlus 15s the flagship worth waiting for?

The OnePlus 15s is built for those looking for one phone that handles everything without friction. A 6.32-inch 165 Hz AMOLED display makes scrolling and gaming feel instant, while the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 keeps everything fast during work, content creation, or multitasking across demanding apps.

For anyone planning an upgrade, this is the kind of device that remains relevant for years. The 50MP dual rear camera system brings flexibility for everyday photography, the 7500 mAh battery easily powers long days, and 100 W fast charging with 50 W wireless charging keeps downtime minimal.

Overall, the OnePlus 15s looks like a flagship worth waiting for, combining powerful performance, long battery life, and a smooth everyday experience.

Get the OnePlus 15s with Easy EMIs from Bajaj Finance

Flagship smartphones are exciting, but paying the full amount upfront is not always practical. Once the OnePlus 15s launches in India, it will be available on Easy EMIs from Bajaj Finance, making it easier to spread the cost over time.

Steps to shop on Easy EMIs

1.Visit a nearby Bajaj Finance partner store.

2.Explore the available OnePlus 15s variant.

3.Check the latest offers available on the purchase.

4.Choose a repayment tenure between 3 and 60 months based on the budget.

5.Complete the purchase and take home the new smartphone without paying the full amount upfront.

The OnePlus 15s is built for people who use their phone all day, not just occasionally. Work, entertainment, content, gaming, it is made to handle all of it.

Bajaj Finance Limited

Bajaj Finance Ltd. ('BFL', 'Bajaj Finance', or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit-taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with a significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India, and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 69.14 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global Ratings.

To know more, visit www.bajajfinserv.in

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