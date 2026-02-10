VMPL

Advertisement

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 10: Country Club Hospitality and Holidays Ltd., one of India's most esteemed lifestyle and hospitality brands, today announced a series of exciting new initiatives for its members and guests, marking a major milestone in the brand's journey of global expansion and member-centric innovation.

Advertisement

As the Global business leaders such as Elon Musk have emphasized, the East is playing an increasingly influential role in driving global economic growth and innovation, in this evolving landscape, Country Club, as an experience-driven brand, is redefining lifestyle, leisure, and community engagement.

Advertisement

Country Club is steadily emerging as the Disneyland of the East -- not as a theme park, but as a comprehensive ecosystem of experiences. Much like Disneyland creates enduring memories across generations, Country Club serves as a long-term repository of life experiences, enabling members to create, preserve, and relive meaningful moments across every stage of life.

Chennai, a city celebrated for its timeless culture, iconic hospitality, and deep-rooted family values -- stands as a perfect choice for Country Club Hospitality and Holidays Ltd. to unveil its next big Global Chapter as it perfectly reflects its MULTIGENERATIONAL philosophy. With its strong affinity for premium leisure, travel, and community-driven experiences, Chennai has always been a significant and trusted market for Country Club.

Advertisement

The press conference celebrated a journey from Chennai to Pattaya, connecting cultures, coastlines, and communities under one shared spirit of joy and togetherness.

Chalo Pattaya Collaboration & VIP International Membership Card

Country Club is pleased to announce its collaboration with Kotchaphorn Garden for its exclusive Chalo Pattaya property. This strategic partnership follows the company's significant zero-debt milestone and the overwhelming interest from partners to collaborate with Country Club through the franchise route.

As part of the launch, Country Club unveiled the Chalo Pattaya VIP International Membership Card, priced at ₹2,25,000/-, offering exceptional value, long-term benefits, and premium international hospitality experiences.

Key Features & Benefits include:

Club Membership

- Complimentary return flight tickets for two

- 2 Nights / 3 Days free stay at Pattaya (Room Only)

Booking & Travel Terms:

- Reservations to be made 30 days in advance for flights and rooms

- Rooms subject to availability

- Only direct-flight airports applicable

- Flights booked through leading airlines such as AirAsia and IndiGo

Under the MGM (Member-Get-Member) Scheme, any existing member who successfully introduces one VIP International Memberships will be eligible to receive the same complimentary 2 Nights / 3 Days stay at Pattaya, further enhancing member rewards.

This thoughtfully curated membership reinforces Country Club's commitment to luxury, transparency, and world-class travel experiences, while delivering unmatched long-term value.

Darlings Day Out 2026

Following the grand success of Asia's biggest New Year bash across pan-India, Country Club is excited to announce "Darlings Day Out", to be celebrated pan-India across all Country Club properties.

Positioned as Asia's biggest Darling's Day celebration, the event promises a spectacular experience featuring dazzling fashion shows, live music, and engaging entertainment across locations nationwide.

A key highlight of the celebration will be Country Club members walking the ramp, adding a unique, inclusive, and glamorous touch to the festivities. Further details will be unveiled soon.

Great Thumbs Up Revolution

Country Club is proud to re-introduce its iconic "Great Thumbs Up" Revolution, enabling members to celebrate birthdays and anniversaries in a truly memorable way. As part of this initiative, members will be treated to an exclusive song by legendary singer Shri Usha Uthup ji, making their celebrations truly special. More details will be announced shortly.

Quote from the Chairman

"We are delighted to introduce these exciting initiatives for our members and guests. At Country Club, our focus has always been on creating unforgettable experiences while delivering unmatched luxury and exclusivity. We look forward to celebrating many special moments with our members and guests," said Mr. Y. Rajeev Reddy, Chairman & Managing Director, Country Club Hospitality and Holidays Ltd.

About Country Club Hospitality and Holidays Ltd

Established in 1989, Country Club Hospitality and Holidays Ltd. pioneered the concept of comprehensive leisure, recreation, and hospitality membership services in India. Over the years, it has evolved into a leading lifestyle brand offering exclusive clubbing hubs, breathtaking holiday destinations, avant-garde fitness centres, and star-studded events across India and international locations.

For further details:

www.countryclubindia.net

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)