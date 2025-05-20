Court Easy AI Makes History: First AI System to Pass All India Bar Exam with Full Legal Reasoning

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 20: Court Easy AI today announced a breakthrough achievement in legal technology at a press conference held at the Mumbai Press Club: it has successfully passed the All India Bar Exam (AIBE), providing not only correct answers but also accurate legal reasoning with relevant statutory citations. This milestone represents the first documented case of an artificial intelligence (AI) system qualifying for a professional legal examination with transparent and verifiable reasoning capabilities.

The AIBE is the mandatory gateway examination for practicing law in India. Court Easy AI's success demonstrates the potential of Domain Aligned AI technology, developed by Nugen Intelligence, to create reliable AI systems for specialized professional domains where precision is paramount. The achievement was verified by legal and technology experts, with Court Easy AI successfully passing two consecutive editions of the AIBE, 18th and 19th from years 2023 and 2024 respectively, at performance levels substantially exceeding the qualification thresholds established by the Bar Council of India. Detailed evaluation revealed that Court Easy AI achieved 87% correct responses on AIBE-18 and 73.1% on AIBE-19, significantly outperforming the qualification thresholds of around 45% for general in each exam.

"This achievement demonstrates that reliable AI can be built for domains where precision and trust are critical," said Dr. Aakash Patil, CEO of Nugen Intelligence, a deep-tech AI research startup founded by AI experts from Stanford University and IIT Madras. "Our fundamental innovation in Domain Aligned AI technology enables AI systems to maintain reliability within strict professional boundaries, something that has been a significant challenge for AI in specialized fields."

When compared with leading general-purpose AI models, Court Easy AI demonstrated superior precision in legal reasoning along with citation. "While these results are impressive, we are committed to further improving these performance metrics in the coming months as we refine our technology," Dr. Patil added.

Mrunmayee Shende, COO & CMO of Nugen Intelligence, emphasized the collaborative nature of their approach: "We see Court Easy AI as both a demonstration of our Domain Aligned AI technology and a valuable tool for legal professionals. Hundreds of legal professionals are already using the platform, confirming that reliable AI assistance significantly enhances their productivity and accuracy in high-stakes legal work."

Nugen Intelligence is actively partnering with legal-tech organizations and technology-forward law firms to help them adopt Domain Aligned AI technology for their specific organizational needs. Rather than competing with existing legal-tech companies, Nugen is focused on providing the foundational AI technology that enables reliable applications across the legal ecosystem. "We believe that reliability is a foundational challenge for all organizations working with AI in critical domains," added Dr. Patil. "Nugen's research in Domain Aligned AI technology is aimed at solving these reliability challenges at the deep learning architecture level, empowering organizations to build AI solutions with predictable performance across legal, finance, healthcare, and other high-stakes environments where errors are unacceptable and trust is non-negotiable. We welcome collaboration with all organizations that share our commitment to building reliable AI systems."

This focus on collaboration rather than competition highlights Nugen's position as an AI research company developing foundational technology that can benefit the entire technology ecosystem in accelerating confident AI adoption. The team that achieved this milestone includes researchers with Ph.D. backgrounds, senior machine learning engineers, and legal-tech experts who worked to ensure that Court Easy AI could provide reliable legal reasoning across the breadth of Indian laws.

"We are inviting the entire legal and AI community to scrutinize our results because transparency is essential for building trust," said Mrunmayee. "We believe all companies developing AI for critical applications should follow similar practices of verification and transparency."

Complete supplementary materials, including the detailed evaluation report and raw question-by-question responses, are available on Court Easy AI website at https://courteasy.ai/announcements/ai-cracks-all-india-bar for independent verification and review. This achievement represents a significant milestone in reliable AI technology that could elevate the quality and efficiency of work across multiple professional domains, beginning with India's legal ecosystem as it continues to evolve in an increasingly complex regulatory environment.

