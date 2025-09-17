An exhibition celebrating the rhythms of Indian history in miniature art Bangalore, 15th September 2025: The Sandeep & Gitanjali Maini Foundation proudly announces the opening of Court To Collector: A Miniature Legacy, a spectacular showcase of Indian miniature paintings that traverses the span of centuries, collectors, and artistic traditions.

The exhibition and sale are open from September 22 to November 30, 2025 at the Foundation premises on the Mezzanine Level of Gallery G, Maini Sadan, 7th Cross, Lavelle Road.

This unique exhibition stands testament to the power of collecting as cultural preservation. Featuring masterpieces meticulously sourced from premier exhibitions and globally renowned collections, the show brings together a rare archive of miniature paintings with scholarly provenance and enduring value.

Exhibition highlights • The exhibition traces its roots to a life-size portrait painted in the summer of 1901 by Raja Ravi Varma and his brother, depicting Mr. Assari Virji—a Bombay-based gentleman esteemed for his quiet strength and heartfelt reverence for art.

• The Virji family, descendants of Mr. Assari Virji, continued his passion for art, becoming ardent collectors from the 1970s to 1990s. They travelled worldwide, attending exhibitions, assembling a rare collection of Indian miniature portfolios. Their collecting journey was guided not by fleeting trends, but by an unwavering commitment to curiosity, care, and provenance.

• At the heart of Court To Collector: A Miniature Legacy lie folios and paintings that that pulse with the rhythms of courtly grandeur, spiritual devotion, and historical narrative. Each miniature is a window into the aesthetic wisdom and social rituals of India’s past, inviting viewers to witness history as seen through the eyes of collectors who cherish as much as they preserve. Visitors will encounter works that speak to the cycles of patronage, spirituality, and historical narrative intrinsic to Indian miniatures.

• Beyond displaying art, the exhibition advocates for collecting as an act of preservation honouring the transmission of knowledge and tradition from generation to generation.

This exhibition aims to foster renewed appreciation for Indian miniature art, positioning collectors as custodians and guardians of cultural lineage.

About Sandeep & Gitanjali Maini Foundation (SGMF) The Sandeep & Gitanjali Maini Foundation is a vibrant catalyst in India’s cultural landscape, devoted to fostering creativity, artistic excellence, and cultural preservation. The Foundation supports artists, curators, and institutions through exhibitions, archives, and programs dedicated to advancing India’s rich artistic heritage. By collaborating with leading museums, scholars, and collectors, the Foundation creates platforms for dialogue and innovation in the arts.

Its commitment extends beyond exhibitions, encompassing educational initiatives, archival projects, and community engagement to inspire deeper public involvement in the arts. With initiatives spanning visual arts, literature, design, and heritage conservation, the Foundation continues to shape India’s creative future with vision and inclusivity.

About Gallery G Founded in 2003 under the visionary leadership of Gitanjali Maini, it epitomises trust and excellence with over two decades of expertise. Over the years, it has dedicated itself to placing exceptional artworks in esteemed private collections. Our passion for art, coupled with entrepreneurial prowess in art management, places us at the forefront of Indian art investment and retail. We have established a prominent presence in the Indian art scene, forging strong global connections with artists and investors.

Our goal is to be a beacon of artistic excellence and innovation, creating a dynamic and inspiring space for artists, art lovers, enthusiasts, and collectors worldwide. We strive to foster and preserve a deep appreciation for both traditional and modern art forms and place ourselves at the forefront of Indian art investment and retail.

