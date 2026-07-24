Courtyard by Marriott Phuket, Patong Beach Wins TripAdvisor Best of the Best Award

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Phuket [Thailand], July 24: Courtyard by Marriott Phuket, Patong Beach proudly announces its recognition in the highly coveted TripAdvisor Best of the Best awards, securing a prestigious top 15 status. This milestone celebrates the resort's remarkable transformation since its official rebranding in late 2023, solidifying its position as a premier beachfront destination for leisure travelers and international tourists.

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A Journey of Transformation and Excellence

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Following a comprehensive rebranding in 2023, Courtyard by Marriott Phuket, Patong Beach has continually evolved to elevate the guest experience. By seamlessly blending timeless Thai hospitality with modern amenities, the property has successfully created a vibrant and refreshing oasis in the heart of Patong Beach. This recent accolade highlights the success of that transformation, reflecting the resort's dedication to providing a relaxed, inspiring, and adaptive environment for all guests.

Heartfelt Gratitude to Our Global Community

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"This incredible achievement would not have been possible without the unwavering support and valuable feedback of our guests," said Trevor May, Multi-Property General Manager. "We are deeply grateful to our community of international travelers who have shared their memorable moments with us. This award is a testament to our approachable service and our commitment to fostering meaningful connections with every visitor."

To learn more about the resort or to book an award-winning stay, please visit https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/hktcp-courtyard-phuket-patong-beach-resort/overview/

The Premier Patong Destination

Designed to inspire and relax, the resort features 445 well-appointed guestrooms and suites, with select rooms offering private pool access or balconies with tropical views. The property boasts five outdoor pools--including a family-friendly fun pool with water slides--and nine diverse restaurants and bars serving authentic Thai and international cuisines.

Located just steps from Patong's vibrant nightlife, shopping centers, and cultural attractions, Courtyard by Marriott Phuket, Patong Beach offers a seamless day-to-night experience. Whether guests are looking to unwind with ocean views or engage in the local culture, the resort delivers exceptional service and memorable vacation experiences for families, couples, and corporate guests alike.

About Courtyard by Marriott Phuket, Patong Beach

Courtyard by Marriott Phuket, Patong Beach is a beachfront resort located in the heart of Patong Beach, Phuket, Thailand. Officially rebranded under the Courtyard by Marriott brand in late 2023, the resort offers a blend of timeless Thai hospitality and modern amenities. The property features 445 guestrooms, five outdoor pools, a 24-hour fitness center, a kids' club, and dynamic meeting spaces. Guests can enjoy diverse culinary experiences across its nine restaurants and bars. As part of the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio, it serves as an ideal tropical oasis for both leisure and business travelers.

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