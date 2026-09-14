DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / CPI inflation in August at 4.82% YoY led by food inflation

CPI inflation in August at 4.82% YoY led by food inflation

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 04:42 PM Sep 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): Retail inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) in August 2026 was 4.82 per cent, according to official data released by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation.

The data presents the national consumer price shifts on a year-on-year basis, tracking price changes over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Advertisement

"Year-on-year inflation rate based on All India Consumer Price Index (CPI) with base year 2024 for the month of August, 2026 over August, 2025 is 4.82 per cent (Provisional)," a release stated.

Advertisement

The overall figures show that the price rise in rural areas runs higher than that in urban areas during the month.

"Corresponding inflation rates for rural and urban areas are 5.23 per cent and 4.31 per cent, respectively," the release noted.

Advertisement

Alongside the general retail basket, the ministry provided details on the movement of food prices through the Consumer Food Price Index.

"Year-on-year inflation rate based on All India Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) for the month of August, 2026 over August, 2025 is 5.95 per cent (Provisional)," the Ministry highlighted.

Food inflation figures reflect higher percentage levels than the headline index across both rural and urban areas.

"Corresponding inflation rates for rural and urban are 6.13 per cent and 5.64 per cent, respectively," the Ministry pointed out.

Within these groups, personal care, social protection and related goods and services recorded the highest inflation rate at 15.17 per cent.

Restaurants and accommodation services registered the second highest price increase on the list, standing at an inflation rate of 8.38 per cent.

The food and beverages division marked an inflation rate of 5.66 per cent, which sits above the headline retail inflation benchmark.

Paan, tobacco and intoxicants noted an inflation rate of 4.71 per cent, closely matching the broader consumer index.

In other expenditure groups, transport saw an inflation rate of 4.60 per cent, while education services registered an inflation rate of 3.73 per cent. Clothing and footwear posted an inflation rate of 3.56 per cent.

Furnishings, household equipment and routine household maintenance logged an inflation rate of 2.68 per cent, followed by housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels at 2.61 per cent.

At the lower end, information and communication showed an inflation rate of 2.01 per cent. Recreation, sport and culture stood at an inflation rate of 1.74 per cent.

Health recorded the lowest rate of inflation among all tracked divisions, standing at 1.34 per cent for the month. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts