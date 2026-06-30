Crafting Bharat - Season 3 launches its eighth episode featuring Umair Mohammad of Nitro Commerce

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New Delhi [India], June 30: E-commerce businesses are defying a new reality where high business no longer guarantees profit. Brands are scuffling with fractured client peregrinations, anonymous callers and reduced dwell times, making traditional growth strategies less effective. This metamorphosis is driving demand for scalable pall structure and AI- led systems that can identify druggies, prognosticate intent and make further flexible profit machines.

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The " Casting Bharat - Season 3 " presented by AWS Startups, an action by NewsReach and product mate - HT Smartcast, explores the authors' adaptability, dexterity and passion to make a super incipiency and inspire the coming surge of entrepreneurs. This series is hosted by Gautam Srinivasan, celebrated for hosting a different range of television and digital programs, presently consulting editor at CNBC( India), CNN- News18, Forbes India, and The Economic Times.

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In this episode, we spotlight Umair Mohammad, Founder of Nitro Commerce, as he discusses building a next-generation commerce engine that transforms fragmented user data into actionable insights using AWS cloud and AI capabilities. Discover the inspiring where we deconstruct the blueprint of growth for India's super startups through this series.

What drew you to the drawing board? What made the problem of anonymous traffic feel big enough to justify starting over with Nitro Commerce?

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I genuinely thought that after the exit I would just ease into retirement. I felt I had done my part and closed that chapter. But as founders, there is a strange attraction we cannot easily step away from. Building creates a kind of dopamine loop. Very quickly, even after what looks like an exit milestone, an empty calendar starts to feel unsettling. Then the quieter questions begin. Imposter syndrome is very real in those moments. After building something successful, you start looking back and wondering if it was all just luck or timing. Even some of the ways I met investors earlier felt so improbable that they almost sound fictional when I retell them. That creates doubt about whether it was skill or circumstance, and whether you are really meant to build again or if that was a one-time thing.

So, there is a phase where you question everything. Whether you are truly good enough beyond what you have already done. Whether you should just accept that chapter as your peak and move on. But in parallel, something else must emerge for you to go back in. You need a problem that feels real, concrete, and worth committing to. In this case, the challenge around anonymous traffic and what it means for Nitro Commerce created that conviction. It was not just an idea, it felt like something where if you decide to solve it properly, there is no looking back.

How are you using AWS from a strategic standpoint, and where does that partnership shape your product roadmap? Are you also leveraging them beyond infrastructure into analytics use cases?

At this stage, it is fair to say AWS is not just infrastructure anymore. It is the backbone. When you are building at scale, especially for something like a billion users, you need a partner that is consistently reliable and built to handle that kind of demand. It is not just storage or compute. It is about knowing that the system can scale with you, absorb spikes in demand, and support the level of integrations modern products require. Today, nothing operates in isolation. Everything is part of an interconnected workflow, often involving dozens of tools that need to work seamlessly with the cloud layer underneath.

That is where maturity matters. You need a partner who has already done this at scale for hundreds of thousands, even millions of companies, and understands what breaks before it breaks. For us, AWS fit that expectation. The conversations were never about explaining fundamentals. There was already an intuitive alignment because of their depth of experience. They could anticipate the direction we were heading in and respond with that context already in place. I strongly believe that when you work with true experts, the right approach is to bring them in, align on outcomes, and let them do what they are best at. That has essentially been the nature of our partnership with AWS.

There is significant pressure to outperform your first success. How do you handle the psychological weight of expectations from investors like Cornerstone Ventures while working to rewrite the D2C playbook and expand internationally?

Honestly, I do not feel that pressure from my investors, and I say that very candidly, not as a polished or diplomatic response. Cornerstone has been an excellent partner. I can walk into their office anytime and openly discuss what is working, what is not, what we are doing well, and where we are struggling. They also share their perspectives in return, but it is not prescriptive. It is not a situation where they tell us exactly what to do.

Instead, it is more of a framework-based approach. They will share what they believe is directionally right, but they still give us the space to operate and build in our own way.

That distinction matters. When you have partners like that, they feel less like traditional investors and more like collaborators in the journey.

Quote: "In today's commerce, real-time personalization is not optional, it is the foundation of conversion."

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