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Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 24: Aludecor, a leading facade product manufacturer which is known for trendsetting innovations in the industry, utilized its 24th foundation day to launch a new series and the second phase of its industry-first Test Nahi Toh Trust Nahi TVC campaign.

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True to its wont, the company introduced another "never-seen-before" reengineered aluminium composite panel surface that interprets one of nature's wonders. This time it was the craquelures of stones formed by geological aging. Christened Stonic, this series is positioned by the company through its catalogue as revealing "the poetry of ageing through delicate craquelure and layered depth." The series is said to draw inspiration from the stone heritage of Harappan and Mohejo-daro, transforming an ancient legacy into a contemporary surface.

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Available in seven shades, the series has been developed using what the company describes as its proprietary Spray Fusion technology. Stonic is expected to find applications across commercial, residential, hospitality and mixed-use spaces, including facades, feature walls, entranceways, soffits, balcony fascia and ceilings.

Having created a flutter by being the first in the ACP industry to launch a TVC campaign - Test Nahi Toh Trust Nahi - in the beginning of the year, Aludecor used the foundation day occasion to launch an extension of the campaign. Called The Fikar-Free ACP, the campaign is informed by the most practical pain points of contractors and architects, hammering home that by imbibing the culture of using tested ACP sheets one can be free of stress or fikar. The campaign is anchored by a surreal Fikar-Meter, the readings of which are influenced by real-world stress scenarios in fabrication. A series of quirky videos and on-ground activations have been rolled out.

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Ashok Kumar Bhaiya, the Founder and CMD of Aludecor said, "The Fikar-Free campaign is yet another expression of our unrelenting effort to sensitize the industry to the long-term benefits of using tested ACPs. Through humour we try to highlight the very legitimate problems the fabricator and the designer communities face like fading, delamination and fire, and how tested ACPs can be the answer to all those problems."

On how the industry is expected to respond to the campaign, Saurav Kabra, Director, Aludecor said: "Our Test Nahi Toh Trust Nahi is already a major success and now with Fikar-Free we are going to further strengthen our position as the thought leader. The fact is that we have long grown out of claiming to be better - we believe in proving. We are arguably the most tested brand in the world, conducting an unmatched number of 205 in-house tests in our fully equipped R&D centre which houses the only NABL reaction-to-fire lab in the country."

The Stonic Series according to Saurav Kabra is going to catch on too. "Our innovations are backed by industry inputs, and Stonic is no exception. The industry will certainly accept the series as much awaited."

The day was capped by felicitation of faces of Aludecor across different departments whose long-term stint according to the company played a major part in upholding the company's ethos of quality and innovation.

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