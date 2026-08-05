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Home / Business / CRC Group Launches 'Let's Bring Back THE JOY OF READING', a Global CSR Initiative to Inspire a Culture of Reading

CRC Group Launches 'Let's Bring Back THE JOY OF READING', a Global CSR Initiative to Inspire a Culture of Reading

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ANI
Updated At : 05:18 PM Aug 05, 2026 IST
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PNN

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Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 5: CRC Group, Noida, has launched "Let's Bring Back THE JOY OF READING," a global CSR initiative that seeks to inspire people to rediscover the joy of books and cultivate reading as a lifelong habit. The initiative reflects the company's belief that creating lasting value extends beyond building physical spaces to fostering knowledge, curiosity, and stronger communities.

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At a time when digital consumption is rapidly reshaping how people engage with information, Let's Bring Back The Joy of Reading aims to encourage individuals across generations to reconnect with books and experience the enduring value of reading. While children remain an important focus, the initiative is designed to engage students, families, educators, professionals, and communities, making reading an enriching part of everyday life.

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The initiative was launched in the presence of acclaimed actress, author, entrepreneur, and social advocate Ms Gul Panag, alongside educators, authors, publishing professionals, and thought leaders, who came together to champion the importance of reading in shaping informed, creative, and empathetic individuals.

Mr Kunal Bhalla, Founder & CEO, CRC Group, said, "At CRC Group, we believe meaningful development goes beyond infrastructure. It is about creating opportunities that enrich lives and contribute to society in lasting ways. 'Let's Bring Back The Joy of Reading' is our effort to encourage people to reconnect with books, nurture curiosity, and embrace learning as a lifelong journey. We hope this initiative grows into a movement that inspires generations to discover new ideas, perspectives, and possibilities through reading."

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Salil Kumar, Director, Business Management & Marketing CRC Group, said, "Deep Reading has the power to spark imagination, broaden perspectives, and build stronger communities. Through this initiative, we want to encourage people of all ages to make reading a meaningful part of their lives. Our vision is to create an ecosystem where books continue to inspire conversations, creativity, and lifelong learning." Cognitive wisdom archived through deep reading is essential to bridge raw intelligence and practical action through mental self-reflection and open-mindedness."

Celebratory Ms Gul Panag said, "Books have the remarkable ability to expand our thinking, deepen our understanding, and connect us across generations. In today's fast-paced world, rediscovering the joy of reading is more important than ever. I am delighted to be associated with an initiative that encourages people of all ages to reconnect with books and celebrate the simple yet transformative habit of reading."

As a long-term initiative, Let's Bring Back The Joy of Reading will bring together diverse stakeholders to promote a culture where books remain an essential source of learning, imagination, and personal growth. Through this effort, CRC Group aims to encourage meaningful engagement with reading while contributing to the creation of more informed, thoughtful, and connected communities.

CRC Group will conduct workshops across the globe to promote this campaign, which will cover cities like New Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Indore, Hyderabad, and international cities like Dubai, Singapore, London, Newyork, Italy, and Moscow in the first phase with the help of renowned Authors, publishers, celebrities, and reputed educational institutions.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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