Creality and WOL3D Bring 3D Printing to the Masses

PNN

Advertisement

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 24: Creality, a global leader in 3D printing, and WOL3D, the leading Indian 3D printing company, have launched Pune's first experiential 3D printing retail store at Kopa Mall, Koregaon Park. This store allows customers to witness live 3D printing in action and experience how digital concepts are transformed into tangible objects, in real time. This launch marks a significant step towards making 3D printing more accessible, interactive, and engaging for creators, students, businesses, hobbyists, and technology enthusiasts. It also reflects Creality's continued investment in expanding its global offline retail presence following its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on May 29, 2026.

Advertisement

Located on the 2nd floor of Kopa Mall, a prominent lifestyle destination in Pune, the store offers a hands-on, interactive 3D printing experience. Operational Creality printers are displayed throughout the space, along with a curated range of filament colours. WOL3D specialists are available to assist visitors in understanding and utilizing 3D printing technology.

Advertisement

"We are excited to launch our first 3D printing retail store at Kopa Mall, in collaboration with Creality. With this store, we aim to bring 3D printing closer to people and create a place where they can see, understand, and experience the technology in real life. Whether you are a creator, student, business owner, hobbyist, or simply curious about 3D printing, this store is designed to make the technology more accessible, engaging, and useful for everyone," said Rahul Chandalia, CEO, WOL3D.

Key features of the store include:

Advertisement

- Live demonstrations of 3D printing on the shop floor.

- A comprehensive range of equipment, including Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) and resin printers (SLA), filaments, 3D pens, 3D scanners, and laser engravers.

- Hands-on guidance for beginners, hobbyists, and professionals.

- A dedicated learning area serving students, designers, entrepreneurs, and anyone interested in learning about 3D printing.

This initiative demonstrates that 3D printing technology is ready to move from specialized workshops to mainstream retail environments.

Together, Creality and WOL3D aim to:

- Make 3D printing genuinely accessible for everyone.

- Empower shoppers to become makers by allowing them to see, touch, and understand products before purchasing.

- World-class Creality machines, backed by WOL3D's expertise.

- Spark creativity across education, design and entrepreneurship.

- Support the growth of India's maker movement by establishing retail as a new gateway.

About Creality

Founded in 2014 in Shenzhen, Creality (HKEX: 03388), listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on May 29, 2026, is one of the world's leading consumer 3D printer brands, with products in 100+ countries and millions of printers sold. Its range spans FDM and resin printers, filaments, scanners, laser engravers and software, backed by hundreds of patents and honours, including the Red Dot Design Award. Its spirit: "Imagine It, Make It."

About WOL3D

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Mumbai, WOL3D is India's biggest consumer 3D printing company along with being the first to be listed on NSE Emerge in 2024. Present across 11 Indian cities, including Pune, it offers a complete 3D printing ecosystem, starting from 3D printers, inhouse manufactured filaments, 3D pens, 3D scanners to prototyping/design services.

Together, Creality and WOL3D aim to make Pune a thriving home for 3D printing, a place where imagination becomes reality, one layer at a time.

Visit Us: Creality, 2nd floor, Kopa Mall, Koregaon Park, Pune

Open Everyday, 11am-10pm

For further queries, please contact

- Name: Tejas Thakor

- EmailAddress: manager.marketing@wol3d.com

For additional information, please visit the WOL3D office and experience centre located at Pune.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)