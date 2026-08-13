Creating a Connected Ecosystem: K.K. Sets the Stage for MHIG MAGIC OTT and Upcoming Film Slate

K KAY Production Pvt. Ltd. & MHIG CAPITAL Launch OTT Platform 'MHIG MAGIC' with Debut Film 'Pehchaana Kya?'; Announce Slate of 3 Slate-Heavy Feature Films Mumbai: Marking a major milestone in the Indian digital entertainment industry, entrepreneur and producer-director K.K. (Kashinath Kumar), alongside MHIG CAPITAL and K KAY Production Pvt. Ltd., successfully hosted a grand media launch event in Mumbai. The event officially unveiled the short film Pehchaana Kya? as the debut content showcase under their newly launched OTT platform, MHIG MAGIC.

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Produced and directed by K.K. and co-produced by Simrann Pahwa, Pehchaana Kya? blends romance, action, drama, and rich music, setting the tone for MHIG MAGIC’s commitment to high-quality, audience-first storytelling.

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Key Highlights of the Launch Event Launch of OTT Platform 'MHIG MAGIC': The team officially unveiled its exclusive OTT platform, introducing an innovative "Watch & Earn" proposition designed to redefine viewer engagement in the digital space by combining entertainment with participative rewards.

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Music Release: Launch of the soulful track Shabnam Ki Boondein, with music composed by Tannmay Pahwa.

Marketing & Distribution Partner: Announcement of P SQUARE MEDIA as the official Marketing and Distribution partner for the platform and upcoming film projects.

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Three Major Film Announcements: Announcement of three major feature film projects scheduled to roll out production starting November.

An Integrated Entertainment Vision Speaking at the launch, Founder & Producer-Director K.K. (Kashinath Kumar) shared his vision of transitioning from a private film investor to building a complete media ecosystem through MHIG CAPITAL, K KAY Production Pvt. Ltd., and MHIG MAGIC: "Pehchaana Kya? is an important milestone for us because it represents our approach toward creating and presenting stories that truly resonate with audiences. Starter Kunal verma, Satakahi kiran, Divya rai Through MHIG MAGIC, we aim to deliver premium content directly to viewers while building an integrated model that brings investment, production, and content distribution under one roof." Upcoming Feature Films (Shooting Begins November) K KAY Production Pvt. Ltd. revealed details for its upcoming film slate, with background scores and music for all projects designed by: Tannmay Pahwa Thums Up Concept & Direction: K.K.

Story, Screenplay & Dialogues: Vishal Kumar Pandey & Divyanshu Prateek Music & Score: Tannmay Pahwa Mangya Concept & Direction: K.K.

Story & Screenplay: Sanjeev K Rajat & Manoj Sethi Music & Score: Tannmay Pahwa Bajrangi Moksha Written & Directed by: Nanda Kumara Distribution & Future Ahead With P SQUARE MEDIA handling nationwide marketing and distribution, MHIG MAGIC and K KAY Production Pvt. Ltd. are poised to scale up production and platform offerings aggressively in the coming months.

Marketing & Distribution Partner: P SQUARE MEDIA Production House: K KAY Production Pvt. Ltd. & MHIG CAPITAL OTT Platform: MHIG MAGIC (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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