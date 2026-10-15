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Home / Business / Creation Furnishings Wins at the Times of India Home &amp; Decor Awards 2026

Creation Furnishings Wins at the Times of India Home & Decor Awards 2026

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ANI
Updated At : 12:26 PM Oct 15, 2026 IST
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BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 15: Creation Furnishings, a brand specialising in furnishing fabrics and home décor, is proud to announce its recognition at The Times of India Home & Decor Awards 2026, winning the Special Recognition in Furnishing Fabrics Award.

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The recognition celebrates Creation’s commitment to quality, design, and its vision of helping homeowners create spaces that reflect their individual tastes and lifestyles.

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The Times of India Home & Decor Awards bring together brands, architects, designers and innovators contributing to India's evolving home and living landscape. With categories spanning architecture, interior design, furniture, furnishings and home products, the awards recognise achievements in design, innovation and business excellence.

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For Creation Furnishings, the award represents a significant milestone in its journey. With a focus on fabrics that combine aesthetic appeal with everyday functionality, the brand continues to offer furnishing solutions that help transform houses into distinctive, personal spaces.

A milestone woven with pride

Speaking on the achievement, Ghanshyam Goel, Managing Director, Creation Furnishings, said:

"It is a special moment for Creation Furnishings to be awarded the Special Recognition in Furnishing Fabrics by the Times of India. I would dedicate this award to my family and all our customers. This award validates our unwavering adherence to quality and our commitment to enable lakhs of Indian homeowners to fulfil their aspired decor for their home."

The recognition also reflects the collective efforts of the people behind Creation Furnishings, from its design and product teams to its partners and dealer network, whose contributions help bring the brand's collections to customers and win the confidence of specifiers, including leading architects and interior designers.

As the brand celebrates this award, it remains grateful for the recognition and committed to continuing to expand its design possibilities, strengthen customer relationships and help more homeowners create spaces they are proud to call their own.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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